Diddy trial: Hotel records show $3,750 in damages for furniture and "body fluids" that "stained the wood floor"

Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello began testifying in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing trial on June 20, 2025. Notably, Joseph told the court that he checked some documents associated with the rapper’s stay at the hotel.

The hotel stay happened back in January 2023 in Los Angeles. As per CNN, the hotel records noted that a room reserved under the name “Joseph Chavez” included a $3,750 charge for “damaged furniture.” The records also mentioned “bodily fluids stained on the wood floor” across the entire room and on some furniture.

As reported by Inner City Press on X (formerly Twitter), Joseph opened up on the damages mentioned in the report as he told the court,

“The report says, “Bodily fluids spread on the floor... pictures attached as evidence.””

Apart from this, a few text messages shared between Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Jane were also featured in the evidence chart. The texts reportedly show Sean Combs and Jane planning the arrival of three individuals at the hotel. A few days after the hotel reservation, one of the three people deposited cash worth $1,500 at various ATMs in Los Angeles.

According to CNN, the summary chart evidence also reportedly mentioned that Sean Combs and Jane had stayed at the Los Angeles-based hotel around two years ago. The duo was allegedly joined by an entertainer at the hotel, and Sean once told Jane in a text message that she needed to pay $1,100 to an escort service called Cowboys for Angels.

However, Diddy was reportedly charged for damaged furniture and other items. The damages, worth $1,800, were additionally featured in a security incident report, which allegedly claimed that there was baby oil in the towels and carpet of the room.

Diddy and Cassie Ventura’s text messages were seen by jury members before Joseph Cerciello’s testimony

Before Joseph Cerciello came on the stand, text messages shared between Sean Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura were read to the jury members. The texts were sent around eight years ago, where Sean reportedly told Cassie to contact him after sending a hotel room number to the latter.

Cassie also told Diddy in a message that she was not feeling well since he had hit her twice in the head. He replied by writing that Ventura had reportedly disrespected him for around a year.

Ventura also told Sean that he was treating her like a “hooker”, adding that she wants to focus on her life. Cassie continued by writing,

“I had so much fun in Miami then I realized I opened the door to that being my sole purpose in seeing you. I knew if I said no to it in New York it would’ve been a problem.”

Diddy then told Cassie Ventura not to portray herself as a victim.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ former assistant, Brendan Paul, also testified on June 20, 2025.

