Diddy's ex-assistant Brendan Paul details prepping a room before "wild king night," says he wore gloves to clean it after "for sanitary reasons"

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant, Brendan Paul, started testifying against the rapper on June 20, 2025. During the ongoing trial, Paul opened up on how he prepared a “wild king night” for Sean Combs on one particular occasion.

The former assistant was responsible for arranging all the necessary things allegedly needed for the night, as per the live updates of the trial reported by CNN. This included baby oil, alcohol, toilet items, towels, and some extra sheets.

Paul said in his testimony that the rooms were disorganized after the “wild king night”, and he had to use gloves to clean the rooms "for sanitary reasons."

"I wore gloves," the witness testified, as reported by Inner City Press on X.

Brendan claimed that he had to put the towels and sheets in a pile and also throw the baby oil and liquor bottles that were used on the nights. He further testified that he had once witnessed a white powder in a room, and he believed it to be a drug residue.

Brendan told the court that the items were mentioned in a list shared by all of Diddy's assistants. The property managers helped him acquire a few of the things from the list, and he was repaid by Sean’s financial personnel in case Brendan had to use his credit card for the purchases, he testified as per CNN.

In addition, Brendan claimed that he provided Sean Combs with cash worth $5,000 for a “wild king night.” Apart from this, Diddy reportedly spoke to Brendan through FaceTime or sent text messages when a “wild king night” had to be organized.

The jury members also saw a picture that was allegedly taken at a s*x shop. It featured several outfits, and although it was originally sent to Sean Combs by Paul, the rapper never responded to the same, as Brendan claimed in court.

Brendan Paul testified that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend had once participated in the “wild king nights”

As per CNN, the ex-assistant told the court that parties, alcohol, s*x, and drugs were always an important part of the “wild king nights.” Brendan also mentioned that Diddy’s former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, also attempted to keep him away from the “wild king nights” for unknown reasons.

The witness additionally testified that Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend Jane had once allegedly participated in the “wild king nights.” However, the “wild king nights” were discontinued after Sean was sued by Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, in November 2023.

Brendan testified that he received a salary of around $75,000 per year, which later increased to $100,000 when he was working for Sean Combs. He worked for around 80 to 100 hours a week and reportedly accompanied Sean Combs on the artist’s private plane while he was traveling, the witness added.

According to CNN, Paul also told the court that he did not travel with Sean on certain occasions since he had to arrange the rooms for the nights and ensure that all the necessary items were present.

As per his testimony, there was one particular occasion when he did not sleep since he had to work for Sean. Paul said that Diddy’s new album was supposed to be released, and they were in New York when he worked without sleep for almost three days.

"I was young, so I was able to handle it," he said.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik is conducting Brendan Paul’s questioning, and he is testifying under an immunity order, signed by Judge Arun Subramanian.

