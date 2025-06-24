Inside Diddy trial: Exploring all 34 witnesses called by the prosecution as it prepares to rest its case

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial enters its 7th week, the prosecution is nearing the end of its case. So far, a total of 34 witnesses have taken the stand, each providing key pieces of testimony.

The trial began with the testimony of Israel Florez on May 12. He was a security guard at the InterContinental Hotel, where an incident was recorded showing Diddy physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on March 5, 2016. Florez testified that he saw Ventura with a "purple eye" after the incident, claiming that he was offered a bribe by Diddy.

On the same day, another witness, Daniel Phillip, a male escort, took the stand and testified that he was paid to get intimate with Ventura. He also claimed that he witnessed Combs allegedly abusing her.

The following day, Cassie Ventura took the witness stand, recalling years of alleged abuse and engaging in the drug-fueled freak-offs. The R&B singer took the witness stand for 4 consecutive days, starting from May 13.

On May 17, Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testified. She filed a lawsuit against Diddy on September 11, 2024, for allegedly exposing her to years of "inhumane working conditions," including groping, physical assault, and false imprisonment.

Along with her, the prosecutors also called Homeland Security Investigations special agent Yasin Binda for testimony. She searched the rapper's hotel room at the Park Hyatt after his arrest on September 16, 2024.

2 days later, Kerry Morgan, Ventura’s former friend, testified that she witnessed Diddy hit Cassie and that he also hit her. The day ended with the rapper's personal assistant, David James, taking the stand. He testified about working under "extreme conditions," being forced to take lie detector tests, and witnessing Combs' alleged violent and controlling behaviour towards Ventura.

Subsequently, on June 20, Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, took the witness stand. She testified that she was scared about her daughter's safety and she paid the rapper $20,000 "to recoup money he had spent," on Cassie as he was reportedly "unhappy" about her relationship with Kid Cudi.

The same day, the court heard from Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon and Sharay Hayes, a male exotic dancer. Hayes testified that he was allegedly paid to get intimate with Cassie.

The following day, expert psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes and former assistant of Combs, George Kaplan, who worked for the rapper from 2013 to 2015, took the witness stand briefly. Kaplan claimed to have witnessed the violent outrage of Diddy against Cassie Ventura.

Remaining witnesses in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

On May 22, 2025, rapper Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi, took the witness stand. The rapper briefly dated Cassie Ventura in 2011. Cudi testified that Combs allegedly threatened him and attacked his Porsche with a Molotov cocktail.

On the same day, Frederic Zemmour, general manager of L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, testified. During his testimony, Zemmour shared the hotel's internal notes about Combs' stay, which indicated that he allegedly caused and paid for significant hotel damage. The rapper's hotel profile read:

"Always spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil, place rooms out of order upon departure for deep cleaning," Zemmour said.

Mylah Morale, Combs' former makeup artist, took the stand on the same day. She alleged to have witnessed Ventura with a swollen eye, a busted lip, and knots on her head.

The next day, the court heard from Joshua Croft, an HSI computer forensics agent who extracted data from Cassie Ventura's laptop.

On June 27, Capricorn Clark, the rapper's former assistant from 2004 to 2006, testified about the harsh working conditions she endured while working for Diddy. She also spoke about a lie detector test she was allegedly forced to take.

Subsequently, the court heard from Christopher Ignacio, a Los Angeles Police Department officer, Lance Jimenez, a Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator, and Deonte Nash, the rapper's former stylist, who recalled Combs abusing Cassie.

Ignacio testified about responding to a break-in report at the home of Kid Cudi on December 22, 2011. Meanwhile, Jimenez spoke about the fire that damaged Cudi's car on January 9, 2012, which he said was caused by a Molotov cocktail.

Meanwhile, Combs' ex-girlfriend, identified by the pseudonym Mia in the trial, recalled instances of rape and assault from the rapper. After Mia concluded her testimony on June 3, the court heard from Sylvia Oken, a Beverly Hills Hotel staff member, and Eddy Garcia, an InterContinental Hotel staff member, as well as the rapper's former finance officer, Derek Ferguson.

The following day, the court heard from Cassie Ventura's friend Bryana Bongolan and video forensic analyst Frank Piazza. Piazza claimed that the infamous InterContinental Hotel footage, where Combs is seen physically abusing Cassie, had not been altered.

Bongolan, on the other hand, claimed that Combs forcibly "dangled" her over the railing of a 17th-floor balcony at her friend, Ventura's apartment.

The court also heard from Enrique Santos, a Southern District of New York tech analyst, before hearing Jane's testimony, Diddy's former girlfriend, who recalled enduring the infamous freak-offs.

The prosecution further called summary witnesses to testify, including Ananya Sankar, an SDNY paralegal, DeLeassa Penland, an SDNY special agent, and Joseph Cerciello, an HSI special agent.

Other witnesses called by the prosecution included Andre LaMon, an HSI special agent, Brendan Paul, the rapper's former assistant, and Jonathan Perez, his personal assistant from 2021 until 2024.

As of June 24, the prosecutors have rested their case following the completion of Joseph Cerciello's testimony.

