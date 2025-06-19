Diddy trial: Audio of Cassie threatening to kill a man who claimed he saw a video of her in a freak-off made public

An audio capturing Cassie Ventura threatening a man was made public on June 18 as part of the evidence presented. Diddy's defense lawyers first played the clip last month during cross-examination. As per The Daily Mail UK, the defense team presented this audio to establish that Ventura was a willful participant in the freak-offs.

The audio included Ventura addressing a man who had claimed to have witnessed a freak-off video back in 2014. Ventura said:

"It's my f*cking life and I'll kill you. If you don't show me right now I will kill you, and I will hide you and I will cut you up and put you in the f*cking dirt."

According to The Daily Mail UK, Cassie Ventura seemingly asked everyone else to leave the room. She then appeared to get angrier at the man and continued yelling.

"I've never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you... It's not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it," threatened Ventura.

According to TMZ, the incident captured in the audio happened in March 2014 in Atlantic City. In her testimony, Ventura claimed that she confronted the man after he claimed to have seen her in a freak-off videotape. At one point in the audio clip, Cassie addressed the man as her "brother."

Regarding this audio clip, Ventura claimed that she confronted the man because she was afraid there had been a leak. She continued by claiming that it was Diddy who instructed her to act that way. Ventura further added:

"I felt like I had to handle the situation."

In the audio clip, Ventura could be heard telling the man that he was f*cking with her life, and that could prompt her to take action against him.

Cassie Ventura apparently paid $800 to an exotic dancer to have sex with her while Diddy allegedly watched

A few days ago, exotic dancer Sharay Hayes claimed that a woman who identified herself as Jackie paid him money to establish a sexual relationship with her while her husband watched. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Hayes claimed that he later understood that Jackie was Cassie, while the husband was Diddy.

According to Hayes, the rapper had his face covered with a black burka all the time. Hayes continued:

"When she [Ventura] shows up, she opens the door in a bathrobe and it was clear that she was nude under. It was dimly lit, sheets all over the furniture."

He added that he went there as a dancer but was then offered the money by Ventura. In his testimony, too, Hayes had claimed that the woman was, in fact, Cassie. Recently, on Monday, a video of Hayes having sex with Cassie was presented to the jury members. Hayes claimed that he had no idea he was being recorded at the time.

Diddy's trial has been ongoing since last month and was expected to last approximately two months. If found guilty, the rapper could be sentenced to up to life behind bars.

