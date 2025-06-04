Cassie "understood her role" in the freak-offs but would refrain from talking without Diddy present, former escort claims

Former escort Shawn Dearing, who apparently had joined Diddy and Cassie in the freak-offs, joined TMZ Live on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Shawn was one of the more than ten men who prosecutors claimed became part of the freak-offs. Shawn told People Magazine that he was speaking out publicly now, since his identity had already been revealed during the trial.

The former escort told TMZ that Cassie had always treated him with respect. According to him, Cassie "understood her role" and stopped talking the moment Combs exited the room. Shawn claimed that he felt that Ventura wanted to talk but could not do it, out of respect for the rapper.

👑Helen Casey👑 @HelenCasey1970 Former Escort Shawn Dearing CASSIE SHOWED TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF RESPECT... But She 'Understood Her Role' In Freak-Offs

Shawn added,

"When Diddy would leave the area, and I just would begin to say, just talk to her cordially... It was a moment of we can't do anything without him here. It was just... a freezeup."

He additionally stated,

"It was one where I could see she's a human. She wanted to speak, but... she was also one who respected, I say she understood her role, I guess."

Talking about physical altercations between the former couple, Shawn Dearing claimed that he never witnessed any such things in front of his own eyes. He further added that he would not try to eavesdrop while Combs and Ventura left the room.

"I can definitely say there's a spirit that had changed through time" - Shawn Dearing said about Cassie's involvement in Diddy's freak-offs

Since his identity was disclosed in the trial, Shawn Dearing has been speaking on several public platforms to share what he has experienced while being associated with Diddy. He got candid on NewsNation's Banfield on Tuesday.

In the conversation, Dearing claimed that he had been to Combs' freak-offs quite a few times. According to him, Cassie Ventura's behavior changed from being "jovial" to seemingly forced compliance.

"Initially, when I had in the early days of seeing them, it seemed it was very jovial... but as the encounters grew, there was an energy about these situations that devolved. I can definitely say there's a spirit that had changed through time," Dearing said.

According to him, there were "signs" that something was off in the relationship. In this interview as well, he claimed that Cassie would not get into conversations with him with Diddy being absent from the scene. The former escort further claimed that he was once silenced by Cassie while he attempted to make conversation.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dearing described Cassie Ventura as a "badass lady" who always held herself together. On May 14, Cassie Ventura made a reference to Dearing in her testimony, and reportedly said that she knew him by the name "Skyler." According to People, Diddy hired many escorts, including Dearing from the website Cowboys4Angels.

The former escort told People that he was not aware of Cassie or Combs' identities when he first came across them in late 2014 or early 2015. He reportedly was only told by Cowboy4Angels founder Garren James that the clients were "A-list."

Diddy is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted in the ongoing trial, he could face up to life in prison.

