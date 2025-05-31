"Who did you walk out of the freak-offs?" — Touré calls out Jaguar Wright for claiming she would assist the girls in Diddy's parties 

On May 31, 2025, The Art of Dialogue reposted a TikTok video of YouTuber and author Touré calling out Jaguar Wright for her claim on Diddy's parties. As per the video, Wright claimed to have assisted girls and saved them from Sean "Diddy" Combs' "freak-off" parties.
Responding to Jaguar Wright's claims, Touré said:
"You said in detail with great passion that you were walking them (the girls) out of the freak-offs. As far as we know, freak-offs consisted of three people: Diddy, Cassie, who was never walked out of shit, and male sex workers. Who did you walk out of the freak-offs?"
Touré mentioned that Combs' former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was the only woman in the freak-offs and that Jaguar Wright did not save her. The YouTuber added that Wright was not saving or walking anyone out of the freak-offs. He also addressed people siding with Wright's comments on Diddy, stating:
"She (Wright) said she was at the freak-offs saving people. That is obviously now not true. As far as we know now, the freak-offs were not Hollywood-filled, Eyes Wide Shut parties with tons of people that someone like Jaguar Wright could somehow sneak into and pull people out of. They were tiny things in hotel rooms."
Touré asked people to stop claiming Jaguar Wright was right about Sean Combs, emphasizing "she was not." Moreover, as per YouTube channel tezzmosis' May 2025 video, a leaked audio clip of Jaguar Wright allegedly claiming to be a part of Sean "Diddy" Combs' parties surfaced on the internet.
In the audio note, Wright reportedly confessed to getting "money for girls" who were a part of Combs' parties. The YouTube channel also covered Jaguar Wright's claims that she managed payments for the girls and made them sign NDAs for indulging in activities at Sean Combs' parties.
Jaguar Wright commented on the "value of taking a stand" on the first day of Diddy's trial
Jaguar Wright has been outspoken about her views on Sean Combs, especially since the rapper's arrest in September 2024. Additionally, the I Can't Wait singer expressed her thoughts on the first day of the rapper's trial. Wright was also one of the people outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Lower Manhattan on May 12, 2025.
Wright dubbed herself an artist, advocate, survivor, and defender of freedom, and told The Mirror US that Sean Combs' case addressed multiple social issues that are "decaying and destroying our communities on a global level." She added that certain things that were being "disguised as entertainment" have caused "great harm to the future of America", referring to young people.
Reflecting on her experience in the music industry, Jaguar Wright said that she was a young person when Diddy was put in charge. She claimed to have watched all of the "abuses and everything" for 25 years, adding:
"Everyone said ‘No nothing is ever going to happen, nothing is ever going to change,’ and five years ago I said, ‘No I’m going to challenge that.’ And here we are. This is the value of taking a stand and when that stand has integrity it will be addressed. So here we are. Where else would I be?"
In December 2024, Jaguar Wright also claimed that Diddy had HIV and did not disclose the same despite having the opportunity. Wright also refuted Jay-Z's claims of not being friends with Combs and alleged that Hov and Diddy's relationship extended beyond work.
Sean Combs is currently on trial and is facing charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, and sex trafficking.