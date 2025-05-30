Diddy trial: Ex-employee claims she had to “beg” for rapper’s permission to attend her grandmother’s funeral

Diddy’s ex-employee, who has been testifying under the pseudonym “Mia,” claimed on May 30, 2025, that she had to beg the rapper so that she could attend her grandmother’s funeral. According to CNN, Mia’s identity was confirmed via her passport with her real name and date of birth given to the jury.

Ad

One of the trial updates shared by the outlet said that Mia shared a close friendship with a lot of people outside her job. However, she was not allowed to communicate with any of them. She was then questioned if she could reach out to them as per her wish.

"No, there was absolutely no time, and I had to get permission to leave or do things. I had to beg to go to my grandma's funeral," she replied, as reported by CNN.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

CNN reported that Mia also told the court that she got scared whenever Sean “Diddy” Combs was not satisfied with anything. She mentioned that she did everything she could to ensure that Combs was happy, which was the only way for her to stay safe.

According to USA Today, the former assistant said in her testimony that she had once created a scrapbook for Combs around ten years ago on the occasion of his birthday. Mia said that the scrapbook was based on a conversation with Diddy, when he told her that he used to look at the world the way she did. Mia said that she added a note in the scrapbook, which, according to CNN, read:

Ad

“Puff, sometimes life goes by at catastrophic speeds where you never get to live in and enjoy the ‘now.’”

The outlet also reported that Mia testified that she had added some magazine articles published back in the ’90s to the scrapbook and that she intended to make Combs “nostalgic” on the special occasion.

Mia was questioned about reposting a photo originally shared by Diddy

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Steel questioned Mia about an Instagram post she had reshared in June 2014, as stated by CNN. Diddy was the one who originally shared the post on Mia’s birthday, which included a photo of him and Mia posing together. CNN reported the caption to have read:

“Beside every great man is a great woman. Ps sorry I was acting crazy last night.”

Ad

Mia had praised Diddy’s caption while resharing the photo, describing it as the “nicest caption ever.” Notably, as per USA Today, Steel questioned Mia if she shared the post despite knowing that Combs was the person who ruined her life. Mia agreed to the same, following which Steel questioned her reasoning, when she was reportedly scared of Sean for most of the time.

“It’s easy cause the dynamics would shift. So when things were good, we felt really safe and we forgot, we almost forgot about those things,” Mia replied, as per CNN.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per NBC News, the posts Mia shared every year on Diddy’s birthdays on her Instagram handle were also shown to the jury. When asked about the photos, Mia replied that she was “expected to” do so since she was employed under Combs.

According to CNN, Mia reportedly began serving as a personal assistant for Diddy in 2009 and continued working for him until 2017. She had also reportedly served as the director of development and acquisitions for Revolt Films, as per the outlet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More