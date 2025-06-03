From Brad Pitt to R. Kelly: List of every celebrity named by Diddy's ex-PA Mia during her testimony at the trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-PA, testifying under the pseudonym "Mia," had been on the stand for three days. In her testimony, she accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her many times during the period she worked for him from 2009 to 2017.

Trigger warning: The article contains distressing content. Readers' discretion is advised.

During her testimony, Mia took the names of a number of celebrities apart from Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The extensive list of celebrities included:

R. Kelly

Kim Porter

Chadwick Boseman

Andre Harrell

James Brown

Mick Jagger

Jennifer Lopez

Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt

Judd Apatow

Madonna

According to USA Today, during the testimony, Mia claimed that Diddy had sexually assaulted her in 2009 at the Plaza Hotel, when they were in New York City celebrating his 40th birthday. The outlet also reported that Mia said she was assaulted multiple times when she worked for the rapper, including once at his LA home and another time in his private jet.

According to The Washington Post, on Day 3 of her cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Steel implied that Mia was joining in on the "#MeToo money grab against Combs." As per USA Today, Mia told the jurors that Combs "used to be [her] protector."

"I did love that dude. He protected me from the other versions of himself," said the former PA, as per The New York Times.

Why did Mia name so many celebrities during her testimony in the Diddy trial?

One of the first celebrity names that Mia dropped in her testimony was that of R. Kelly. According to NBC News, on Monday, jurors were shown messages dating back to January 2019, sent by Mia to Sean "Diddy" Combs. As per USA Today, the message reportedly read:

"I had a nightmare. I was trapped in an elevator with R. Kelly and you came to rescue me."

For the unversed, Kelly is currently behind bars serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in 2022, as per a PBS News article dated February 12, 2025.

Upon being asked by Steel why she was talking to Combs in such a manner if he was abusing her, Mia said that she felt as if he were her "protector," and that at the time she was still under his thrall "psychologically," as reported by The Washington Post.

According to CNN, Mia further testified feeling bad about Combs at the time since Kim Porter, his previous partner with whom he shared three children, had just passed away in November 2018.

USA Today reported that in May 2020, Mia had sent another message to Diddy related to record executive Andre Harrell's demise. Harrell was the one who had discovered Combs. The text reportedly read:

"Puff, my heart is broken about Dre."

According to USA Today, another message that Mia had sent to Diddy was related to Chadwick Boseman. The text, dating back to August 2020, reportedly read:

"Thinking of you with Chadwick Boseman."

The outlet reported that in her testimony, Mia claimed that Combs had auditioned for the role of James Brown for the 2014 movie Get On Up, which eventually went to Boseman.

As per the outlet, a number of other messages from Mia to the rapper had been presented to the jury in which she reportedly spoke about some "magical, hilarious" moments they had spent together.

One of these memories reportedly included a night in Paris when Mick Jagger had apparently flirted with Mia, and another one was when Jennifer Lopez reportedly turned down staying out with them. Another one of the text exchanges that happened between Diddy and Mia was surrounding Leonardo DiCaprio.

As per USA Today, Mia further testified that she witnessed Diddy assaulting Ventura at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012, during the premiere of Brad Pitt's Killing Them Softly. She said that Combs had dug his nails in Ventura's arm before insisting that she leave.

According to the New York Post, messages dating back to March 2019, from Mia to Combs, showed the former asking the rapper to watch Judd Apatow's show Love. The outlet also reported that Mia revealed that she had worked for Madonna for eight months, who "didn't care" that she was blacklisted in the industry. This was after she quit working for Combs in 2017.

Diddy has been behind bars since September 2023. If convicted, he can serve a life sentence in prison.

