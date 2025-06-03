Did Kamala Harris testify at Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom claim debunked

Amid the ongoing Diddy trial, a YouTube video claimed that Kamala Harris testified in the case. The video was posted on May 31, 2025, by a channel called "Black Is Best." Its title said Harris spoke on day 13 of the trial.

At the beginning of the video, the narrator claimed that the information provided in it was cited from the reports by Inner City Press. The video suggested that Harris's appearance at the courthouse for this purpose was not expected.

The headline of the video read,

"1 MINUTE AGO: Kamar Harris Testifies In Court On Day 13 Of Diddy Trial.."

The viral claim garnered a huge traction online. The video has received more than 150K views as of now. However, it is to be clarified that the information provided in the video is fake. Kamala Harris was not a witness in the ongoing trial. The bio of the YouTube channel came with a disclaimer that read.

"Disclaimer: The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

It suggested that readers should remember that not all information provided in the videos had been verified. On June 3, Inner City Press took to X and clarified that Kamala Harris was not a witness in Diddy's trial. The tweet was posted in response to a netizen's question, where they asked if such news about Harris was true. The tweet further read,

"Such testimony never happened - no Kamala Harris in the US v. Combs trial."

Kamala Harris did not testify in Diddy's ongoing trial

Despite speculations, it should be noted that Kamala Harris was not a testifying witness in the ongoing trial. The 26-minute video added to the confusion by claiming that Kamala Harris made statements not only about Diddy but also about Barack Obama.

The video even gave an alleged description of Harris's outfit and claimed that she seemed to have "something heavy on her conscience." At some point in the video, the narrator claimed that Harris revealed knowing Combs "closely." Further in the video, Harris was even rumored to have given a description of what seemed like a Diddy party.

This wasn't the first time that Kamala Harris' name got entangled with a rumor surrounding Combs. In September 2024, a photo went viral in which she was seen posing with the rapper. It was later clarified that it was a digitially altered image.

In the real photo, Kamala Harris was posing with Montel Williams. This photo went viral around the time that Combs had just been indicted in the sex trafficking case.

Since Diddy's trial began last month, many such videos had been surfacing on internet. Similar rumored videos of celebrities like Cuba Gooding Jr., Amber Heard, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, and Adam Sandler had made it to YouTube.

