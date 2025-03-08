R. Kelly sings "When a Woman's Fed Up" and "Step in the Name of Love", reveals he has written 25 albums in podcast interview from prison

R. Kelly, currently in prison for multiple charges, gave his first interview since his 2022 conviction on Inmate Tea With A&P on March 2, 2025. In the seven-minute call, he revealed he has written over two dozen albums behind bars. The hosts introduced him as the "King of R&B," and he sang parts of When a Woman's Fed Up and Step in the Name of Love.

The podcasters April Smith and Patricia Dillard asked Kelly whether he was able to do his singing in the prison, to which he responded by saying:

"Singing is a beautiful disease that's incurable. I'm always singing, I'm always writing. I've written like 25 albums since I been in here. Right now I'm just working on getting out."

Kelly further stated that he was more focused on getting out now and that he was trying to be more patient, by describing it as a "tactic." The hosts later told Kelly that they have been big fans of him all this while. R. Kelly went on thanking the hosts for having him on the show and supporting his music.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly was asked about the food in prison. The former singer responded by saying that sometimes it was good, while the other times it wasn't.

"We're just two individuals who are able to separate the art from the artist" — the podcasters said defending their interview with R. Kelly

The conversation with R. Kelly garnered some mixed reactions from the audience. While some recalled his old songs, others did not like the idea of giving him a platform to open up this way, since his conviction.

It is worth mentioning that even though the former singer was found guilty of some gruesome crimes, no mention of any of those was made during the podcast. The podcasters, April and Patricia, spoke to TMZ about their decision to have Kelly as their guest.

When asked about criticism for interviewing R. Kelly, the podcasters said they had carefully discussed it beforehand. They decided not to talk about his case during the conversation.

One of the podcasters added:

"We just love R. Kelly and as I said in the podcast we're just two individuals who are able to separate the art from the artist."

The podcasters were then asked about the type of reactions they got, to which they responded that they received mixed reactions, but mostly the positive ones under their YouTube video. They added that they wanted to see Kelly as the artist that he was.

In 2022, R. Kelly received a sentencing of 30 years in prison after being found guilty of eight counts of s*x trafficking and one of racketeering in a New York court.

