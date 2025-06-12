What are Rhino pills? Diddy's ex "Jane Doe" admits to buying male enhancement medication for participants in the freak-offs

Diddy's former girlfriend, going by the pseudonym "Jane Doe," took the stand in the rapper's ongoing trial on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, for her cross-examination. During the session, Jane reportedly admitted to getting pills for group s*x encounters. This came out when the rapper's attorney, Teny Geragos, tried to establish that Jane had willingly become a part of Combs' lifestyle.

According to a June 11 report by HotNewHipHop, Jane admitted to helping arrange the group s*x sessions for the rapper, which were usually known as "hotel nights and freak-offs." Further, during the cross-examination, Geragos made references to several text messages exchanged between Jane and Combs.

At one point, Jane reportedly admitted to procuring outfits and buying enhancement pills, called Rhino pills, for the male entertainers.

These pills apparently helped the male participants maintain er*ctions for a longer time during the aforementioned encounters. According to People on June 11, these enhancement pills are from a common over-the-counter brand that is easily available at gas stations.

As for the outfits, Jane would reportedly get matching shorts for both Combs as well as the escorts. Further, Geragos went about claiming that Jane had a say in the selection process of the male entertainers involved in these encounters.

According to HotNewHipHop, Jane told the court that this happened only once, when she gave a "thumbs-up" to an Italian male entertainer whom Diddy wanted to hire. She further claimed that her gesture was meant as "sarcastic."

Jane claimed she was involved in a lot of situations only to impress Diddy, and didn't feel like she had any other choice

While Diddy's attorney repeatedly tried to highlight that Jane was a willful part of the rapper's lifestyle, the witness claimed that she felt she didn't have a choice. According to Jane, she wanted to impress Combs and make the relationship work, leading her to be involved in situations like the freak-offs.

As reported by USA Today on June 11, when asked about consenting to the s*xual acts, Jane responded by saying:

"I was just adapting to my circumstances and my environment [and adjusting to] the pressures of my lover. I was going along with something I really didn't feel I could say no to."

According to the publication, while Jane had previously testified that she still loved the rapper, she also confirmed that she had resentment against him. Meanwhile, Geragos tried to highlight that she was benefiting from the relationship with Combs, who would apparently give her expensive gifts.

Somewhere during the cross-examination, Teny Geragos asked Jane about a Bottega bag that she allegedly got from Diddy. The attorney also asked the witness about her swimwear and clothing line, in which Combs had invested about $20,000. Geragos further questioned Jane if the rapper had ever asked her to return the money.

Jane, along with Cassie Ventura, has become a significant witness for the prosecution side to go about the case.

For the unversed, Diddy was detained last year in September and has been behind bars ever since. He even applied for a bond, but got rejected every time. The rapper has been charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering, and if convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

