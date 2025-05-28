How much did Capricorn Clark allegedly earn while working for Diddy? Ex-PA says she was once owed $80k for three months of overtime

On May 27, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, took the witness stand in the rapper's sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. In her statement, Clark claimed that she made $65,000 annually during her time working for Combs, as reported by CNN on the same day.

Ad

During her testimony, Capricorn Clark, who was Diddy's assistant from 2004 to 2006, claimed that at one point, a human resources representative from the rapper's team told him that he owed Clark $80,000 for three months of overtime. However, Capricorn Clark alleged that the rapper refused to pay her.

"He ripped up the paper," Clark remarked.

Capricorn Clark also claimed that she developed alopecia due to the stress of working for Combs, as her shifts started at 9 am till 4 am, without any meal breaks in between. She also said that slept for about four hours every night. She also claimed that Diddy would threaten to remove her from the job if she left any task undone.

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, Sean Combs has been charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, his legal team has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

More about Capricorn Clark's testimony

Capricorn Clark and Sean "Diddy" Combs (All images via Getty)

During her testimony, Diddy's ex-assistant recalled a time when the rapper's associates took her to an office where she was forced to give a lie detector test. This allegedly lasted for five consecutive days after the rapper accused her of stealing diamond jewelry from him.

Ad

She also alleged that the man testing her repeatedly told her that if she failed the test, she would be "thrown into the East River," as reported by CNN's live coverage.

"I’m not getting a good reading, you need to you’re going to be in the East River if I cant get a reading on this," the man said.

Capricorn Clark further alleged that she was "petrified" of the test but had to undergo it to prove her innocence as she worked under a nondisclosure agreement. As reported by NPR on May 27, 2025, she was fired for "three to four weeks," but returned to work on Combs' 35th birthday party, and Combs never mentioned the lie detector test to her again.

Ad

Clark also recalled an incident from 2011, when Combs showed up with guns and ordered her to get dressed and accompany him to rapper Kid Cudi's house. This was after Combs found out that Cudi was dating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at that time, as reported by the BBC on May 28.

"We're going to go kill this n****," Diddy allegedly said.

Diddy's ex-assistant said that they drove to his house in Hollywood Hills for about 15-20 minutes, and she was asked to wait inside the car while Diddy and his security guard went inside Cudi's house. She also claimed that Combs caught her calling Cassie, which allegedly fueled his anger.

Ad

Clark told the court that they fled when Kid Cudi arrived on the scene, and Diddy threatened her to convince Cudi that he was not involved in the break-in at his apartment.

"If you don't convince him of that, I'll kill all you," Diddy allegedly said.

She further testified that later that afternoon, she witnessed Diddy repeatedly kicking Ventura in "full force," which "broke her heart."

Ad

Read more: Patrick Bet-David compares Diddy's trial with those of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, predicts one of three outcomes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More