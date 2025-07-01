Diddy trial twist: Legal expert believes jury’s “unusual” move could work in rapper's favor

The jury deliberations in the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs started on June 30, 2025, and created headlines when the jury members sent two notes to Judge Arun Subramanian. Meanwhile, legal expert Mitch Epner commented on how the notes could turn out to be helpful for the music mogul’s case.

Ad

Epner, a New York-based former prosecutor, appeared for an interview with the BBC News on July 1, 2025, where he shared his opinion on the jury’s latest move. He said that it could bring some good news for Diddy since sending notes in the early stages of jury deliberations was an uncommon occurrence.

“First, it is unusual for the jurors to send a note to the judge this early, other than asking for logistical help. Second, this note indicates that there may already be a breakdown in the deliberative process,” Epner said.

Ad

Trending

According to CNN, the first note shared yesterday, June 30, expressed some concerns regarding Juror No. 25, a 51-year-old Manhattan-based scientist, stating that he could not follow the judge’s instructions. The second note sent yesterday was about a question related to the distribution of controlled substances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Epner addressed the first note concerning Juror No. 25 in his conversation with the BBC News. He said that a juror could be removed if they did not participate in the deliberations. But Epner clarified that if the juror had already arrived at “a fixed conclusion” regarding a particular verdict, they could not be removed.

CNN reported that Judge Subramanian responded to the first note related to Juror No. 5 by telling the jury members not to disclose anything related to the deliberations. He also referred to the juror in question in his response by writing:

Ad

“I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow my instruction on the law. With that instruction in mind, please continue deliberating.”

Updates on Diddy’s trial as jury continues deliberation on July 1

The jury members started deliberating on Diddy’s sex trafficking case on Monday, June 30, following the defense’s closing arguments on Friday, June 27. During the July 1 court session, Dana Tran, the mother of Combs’ youngest child, was spotted inside the court sitting alongside his mother, Janice Combs. His sister, Keisha Combs, was also spotted in the courtroom, as reported by CNN.

Ad

While the jury deliberations continued, at one point Diddy was seen talking to his mother, who was seated in the gallery, as he was accompanied by marshals. Diddy reportedly informed Janice that he was going back to a cell, as he assured her that everything would be “alright” and that she should “relax.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to yesterday’s jury note about the charges included under the distribution of controlled substances, Judge Subraninan reminded the jury that the distribution referred to an “actual, constructive, or attempted transfer.” According to CNN, the judge also elaborated on the same by adding in his note:

“To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court that the jury had requested transcripts for certain claims made by male escort Daniel Phillip and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in their respective testimonies.

Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, had also testified in the ongoing trial alongside several assistants who had worked with Diddy in the past, as per CNN. The prosecution called forth a total of 34 witnesses while the defense did not call anyone. Diddy also chose to not testify during the trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More