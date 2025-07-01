Diddy trial twist: Legal expert believes jury’s “unusual” move could work in rapper's favor

The jury deliberations in the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs started on June 30, 2025, and created headlines when the jury members sent two notes to Judge Arun Subramanian. Meanwhile, legal expert Mitch Epner commented on how the notes could turn out to be helpful for the music mogul’s case.
Epner, a New York-based former prosecutor, appeared for an interview with the BBC News on July 1, 2025, where he shared his opinion on the jury’s latest move. He said that it could bring some good news for Diddy since sending notes in the early stages of jury deliberations was an uncommon occurrence.
“First, it is unusual for the jurors to send a note to the judge this early, other than asking for logistical help. Second, this note indicates that there may already be a breakdown in the deliberative process,” Epner said.
According to CNN, the first note shared yesterday, June 30, expressed some concerns regarding Juror No. 25, a 51-year-old Manhattan-based scientist, stating that he could not follow the judge’s instructions. The second note sent yesterday was about a question related to the distribution of controlled substances.
Epner addressed the first note concerning Juror No. 25 in his conversation with the BBC News. He said that a juror could be removed if they did not participate in the deliberations. But Epner clarified that if the juror had already arrived at “a fixed conclusion” regarding a particular verdict, they could not be removed.
CNN reported that Judge Subramanian responded to the first note related to Juror No. 5 by telling the jury members not to disclose anything related to the deliberations. He also referred to the juror in question in his response by writing:
“I remind every juror of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow my instruction on the law. With that instruction in mind, please continue deliberating.”
Updates on Diddy’s trial as jury continues deliberation on July 1
The jury members started deliberating on Diddy’s sex trafficking case on Monday, June 30, following the defense’s closing arguments on Friday, June 27. During the July 1 court session, Dana Tran, the mother of Combs’ youngest child, was spotted inside the court sitting alongside his mother, Janice Combs. His sister, Keisha Combs, was also spotted in the courtroom, as reported by CNN.
While the jury deliberations continued, at one point Diddy was seen talking to his mother, who was seated in the gallery, as he was accompanied by marshals. Diddy reportedly informed Janice that he was going back to a cell, as he assured her that everything would be “alright” and that she should “relax.”
In response to yesterday’s jury note about the charges included under the distribution of controlled substances, Judge Subraninan reminded the jury that the distribution referred to an “actual, constructive, or attempted transfer.” According to CNN, the judge also elaborated on the same by adding in his note:
“To distribute simply means to deliver, to pass over, or to hand over something to another person, or to cause it to be delivered, passed on, or handed over to another. Distribution does not require a sale.”
Prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court that the jury had requested transcripts for certain claims made by male escort Daniel Phillip and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in their respective testimonies.
Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, had also testified in the ongoing trial alongside several assistants who had worked with Diddy in the past, as per CNN. The prosecution called forth a total of 34 witnesses while the defense did not call anyone. Diddy also chose to not testify during the trial.