"They know she's a hostile witness": Gene Deal claims Diddy victim Gina Huynh went 'missing' after being paid off

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal appeared on The Art of Dialogue's podcast recently. In a snippet from the interview shared on YouTube on May 28, Gene mentioned Gina Huynh, one of Combs' former girlfriends.

Ad

According to Gene, when Gina's name was brought up in court during Cassie Ventura's testimony in Combs' s*x trafficking trial, the defense attorneys tried to bring her up next as a witness. Gene claimed:

"Gina could paint the picture that, like everything was consenting because she's been paid off."

Ad

Trending

Per The Hollywood Reporter, prosecutors informed presiding Judge Arun Subramanian on May 7, during jury selection for the trial, that one of their key witnesses might not testify.

The witness was said to be one of the four alleged Combs' victims who were initially scheduled to take the stand during the trial. She was referred to as "Victim 3" in the court documents and was supposed to testify against Combs that the mogul had forcibly induced her into s*xual activities.

Ad

According to the New York Post, prosecutor Maurene Comey said:

"We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel."

Comey said the victim was not a local resident, and they were unsure if she would take the stand if subpoenaed.

Diddy Daily @@DiddyTrialDaily 🚨IMPORTANT NOTE: THE PROSECUTION IS UNABLE TO LOCATE GINA HUYNH (Diddy former girlfriend) She went missing after she was named a witness in the Combs trial She has alleged that Sean Combs was violent towards her on several occasions #Diddy #Gina #Cassie

Ad

While Victim 3's name was not publicly disclosed, netizens speculated it was Gina Huynh.

The Art of Dialogue host Mighty Bolton asked Gene Deal during the interview if Gina Huynh was the "one who disappeared", and the latter confirmed. Gene said if the federal agents wanted to find Gina, they would have found her, as Gina could not have stayed hidden anywhere unreachable.

The former bodyguard continued that Combs' attorneys want the prosecutors in this case to bring Gina to testify for the Bad Boy Records founder. Gene added:

Ad

"They know she's a hostile witness."

Gene further said:

"That's the girl who took off the payment. She took the $2 million payment from Diddy Nim, when she got on Tasha K. I think Diddy may have gave her $2 million or something like that. Got her in school, gave an apartment out in LA. Still was messing with him."

Ad

Gene Deal believes Gina might appear in court, as six more weeks of testimonies remain in the ongoing trial.

Gina Huynh claimed Diddy made her have two abortions

As mentioned by Gene Deal in The Art of Dialogue's interview, Gina Huynh appeared on Tasha K's podcast in June 2019. She spoke about her relationship with Sean Combs.

Gina claimed she and Combs began seeing each other in 2014, when she was around 22, and she became pregnant with their child in October of that year. Diddy allegedly offered her $50K to get an abortion, but Gina refused the money. Gina said the Bad Boy Records founder had been mean to her, adding he was mentally, emotionally, and physically abusive.

Ad

Ad

Gina Huynh became pregnant with her and Diddy's second child in August 2018, which resulted in another abortion that she was reluctant about. Gina spoke about Combs distancing himself from her during that time, without checking up on her after the abortion.

Despite the 2019 allegations, Gina Huynh later engaged in a heated online exchange with Yung Miami over Diddy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More