Diddy trial: Defense lawyer calls rapper’s relationship with Cassie “a great modern love story”

The prosecution wrapped up the closing arguments in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The prosecution's presentation continued for nearly five hours, during which the government attorney tried to prove racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the rapper. On Friday, June 27, Diddy's defense took center stage at the federal court.

Ad

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo delivered closing arguments in which he contested prosecution claims. Per NBC, Agnifilo claimed that Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, were not part of any racketeering; rather, they were a:

"Great modern love story."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Agnifilo emphasized that the couple were in love, saying:

"It’s complicated but they are truly in love with each other and that is what defines their relationship. It is based on love."

The defense attorney went on to say that Ventura was always free to leave the relationship, which she eventually did. He also called their relationship "opposite" to a racketeering conspiracy.

Ad

However, the rapper's defense acknowledged the domestic violence claims made by Combs' two former girlfriends. According to CNN, Agnifilo pointed out that Ventura's issue was always the domestic violence while referring to her social media statement, which she made after the 2016 hotel lobby surveillance video went viral.

"She was very precise and very clear about what the issue was for her. The issue for her, who was there — domestic violence is the issue,” Agnifilo added.

Ad

The defense attorney claimed that Cassie Ventura's 2023 lawsuit filed against Diddy was settled for $30 million. He added that in this situation, Cassie "won," as the rapper is behind bars waiting for the verdict.

Diddy’s defense tries to discredit the prosecution's narrative

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his closing arguments on June 27, 2025, defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed that the alleged victims of Combs never reached out to law enforcement agencies; rather, they were seeking money.

"They do call somebody, though; they call civil plaintiffs lawyers. That’s who they call. This isn’t about a crime, this is about money,” the attorney said, as per CNN.

The defense lawyer also claimed in court that Combs' employees "loved him" and "didn't want to leave him." He added that none of the witnesses who appeared in the court testified that they were part of a racketeering enterprise.

Ad

CNN reported that Diddy's defense lawyer also sneered at the Homeland Security Investigations raid at the rapper's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024. He sarcastically commented on the seized items during the raid.

"Boxes of Astroglide, taken off the streets — whoo! I feel better already. Artificial lubricant, not for me. The streets of America are safe from the Astroglide," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The defense further denied the accusation that Combs vandalized Kid Cudi's Porsche, saying there was "no evidence" that the rapper had "anything to do with the Porsche." Combs also denied this allegation from the beginning.

Regarding Diddy and Ventura's sexual lifestyle, which often included male "entertainers," the defense attorney commented that Ventura never complained about it with Combs. While referring to the text messages exchanged between the rapper and Ventura, Agnifilo said:

Ad

"You won't find one where she’s like, ‘I didn’t like that sex. I’m not attracted to you. I don’t like our sex life. It’s just not for me.'"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial has almost come to an end. The jury will be charged to start deliberations on Monday, June 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More