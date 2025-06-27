Diddy trial: Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo claims prosecutors staged a "false" and "exaggerated" case against rapper

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, delivered the defense's closing argument in the rapper's ongoing sex trafficking trial. Agnifilo began by telling the court that there were two trials involving Combs: the first one was based on the witnesses and evidence submitted in the court so far, and the second one was based on the prosecution's case.

The attorney continued, as reported by CNN:

"The second trial is the trial as told by the mouths of the prosecutors. That, I submit to you, is the false trial. That is the exaggerated trial. That is not the real trial."

Marc Agnifilo added that the evidence of the first trial only brought forth a "swingers" lifestyle. The attorney went on to say that Diddy was a "self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur," which was "very very hard to be".

Per Agnifilo, while Combs' former employees didn't always "like" him, they were generously compensated and didn't want to leave him. He then mentioned the businesses Diddy had built, claiming that they focused on diversity.

According to the defense attorney, the Victory rapper practiced diversity, equity, and inclusion (also known as DEI) before it became a mandated practice. He added:

"He was doing this in 1993 as a 24-year-old by himself."

Agnifilo also told the court that none of the witnesses brought to stand by the prosecution ever mentioned being part of a racketeering conspiracy or working for an enterprise in their testimonies.

"You didn’t hear that from the evidence, you didn’t hear that from a witnesses."

Marc Agnifilo said that Diddy "takes care of people"

As reported by CNN, further in his closing argument on June 27, 2025, Marc Agnifilo told the jury that they should know the one thing about Diddy's character.

"The man takes care of people," the attorney said.

Agnifilo used Combs' relationship with "Jane" — the rapper's ex-girlfriend and one of the witnesses who testified against him earlier this month — as an example of the same. He pointed out that, as confirmed by Jane herself, Diddy was still paying her home rent, where she took care of her child. The defense attorney said:

"I hope she’s having a nice day but ya know where she’s doing it? In a house he’s paying for."

Agnifilo then went on to address the raids that the Homeland Security Investigations conducted on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes in 2024. The attorney made a sarcastic remark about the findings of the raid, including Astroglide, baby oil, and drugs, and continued:

“They got the baby oil. And they found the personal use drugs. They did it. It’s all worth it. Thank goodness for the special response team. They found the Astroglide, they found the baby oil, they found like five valium pills. Way to go fellas."

The defense attorney then brought up Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the prosecution's witnesses in the trial. He pointed out she had never called law enforcement, despite claiming to be the Bad Boy Records owner's alleged victim.

The attorney added that Ventura sued Combs for $30 million because she knew the rapper had the money, and that it was her civil lawsuit that was at the root of the criminal investigation against Diddy.

The trial on the charges against Sean Combs started on May 5, 2025. If convicted, he could face up to life imprisonment.

