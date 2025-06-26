"The defendant’s conduct had one purpose": Prosecutor alleges Diddy was involved in the "sex trafficking" of "Jane"

Prosecutors began presenting their closing arguments in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s case on June 26, 2025. As per the live updates from the trial shared by CNN, prosecutor Christy Slavik claimed that Diddy was reportedly associated with the sex trafficking of one of his ex-girlfriends, Jane. Jane, whose real identity is not revealed in the media, has also been one of the witnesses who testified against the rapper in the ongoing trial.

Slavik told the jury members that Sean Combs was well aware of what he was doing with Jane, and said,

“The defendant’s conduct had one purpose – to get Jane agree to do ‘hotel nights.’ And because the defendant knew exactly what he was doing, this was sex trafficking.”

Christly also claimed that the prosecution can prove that Sean forced and threatened Jane to get involved in the "hotel nights", and added,

“The fact that a victim consents once to a commercial sex act – that doesn’t mean that she consented every time. You only need to find that one of those ‘hotel nights’ meets the definition of sex trafficking here.”

According to CNN, Slavik alleged that Sean Combs used certain methods to ensure that Jane participates in the hotel nights. Christy claimed that Combs promised to take Jane shopping and on trips. However, Combs reportedly did not keep his promises as he lied to Jane so that she would participate in the "hotel nights".

Slavik told the jury that Diddy began paying Jane’s rent in April 2023 and later threatened Jane by telling her that he would discontinue paying the rent. Apart from this, Sean Combs additionally threatened Jane that he would break up with her if she did not agree to participate in the hotel nights.

Diddy reportedly forced Jane and Cassie Ventura to participate in sexual activities

Christy Slavik presented evidence of forced labor to the jury members to support the charge of racketeering conspiracy imposed against Sean Combs. According to CNN, Combs allegedly forced his ex-girlfriends Jane and Cassie Ventura to get involved in sexual activities.

Slavik told the jury that there were certain days when Jane and Cassie could not get enough sleep due to the alleged activities, which also involved several men. Christy claimed that Jane and Ventura also became sick, and had sores and infections as a result of the sexual encounters.

Christy said that Diddy reportedly treated his former assistant Mia in the same manner. Slavik explained the same by telling the jury,

“He demanded more and he abused her. Mia was also required to provide sexual services to the defendant. He sexually assaulted Mia when Cassie and his other girlfriends were not around.”

Slavik additionally referred to Mia’s testimony, where she referred to certain incidents of sexual assault involving Diddy. Slavik claimed that Sean Combs had control over Mia as her boss, due to which Sean was well aware that Mia wouldn’t deny him if he wanted to get intimate with her.

Apart from Mia, Cassie Ventura and Jane had testified in Sean’s ongoing trial. The rapper is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, Combs has denied all the accusations against him.

