Will Diddy testify in his sex trafficking trial? Judge Arun Subramanian has reportedly set an end date for the high-profile case

The ongoing Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial has reportedly turned out to be one of the biggest high-profile trials in the music world. Several men and women have taken the witness stand in the Manhattan court since the trial began on May 12, 2025.

Now, as the trial is nearing its final stages, as per an exclusive People magazine report on June 17, 2025, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that the 55-year-old rapper will not testify at his own sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Notably, this decision reportedly comes after both legal teams have been preparing for their cases.

On June 17, 2025, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, who is representing the rapper, told Judge Arun Subramanian that the defense will take less than two days, but not more than five for their presentation. The prosecution could wrap up its side of the case sometime later this week.

As per the outlet, Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the trial, has also set an end date for the high-profile case. He said that the Diddy trial will likely wrap up before July 4, 2025. Meanwhile, during the trial, Sean Combs' defense team has reportedly asked the federal judge for a mistrial a total of three times.

Notably, if Diddy had testified after weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses, his time on the witness stand would reportedly have taken at least a week. Until now, the prosecution’s most significant witnesses were Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and “Jane,” an unnamed alleged victim. Both of them have spent about a week on the witness stand.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial explored

The Diddy trial, which is taking place at the New York City federal court, is currently in its sixth week. Defense lawyers representing the 55-year-old rapper are reportedly expected to present their case to the jury after the prosecution wraps up its side.

The prosecution is alleging in the federal court that the musician is behind a years-long criminal enterprise to traffic women and silence accusers. They have also alleged that Diddy is shielding himself from taking accountability using his power and influence.

As per People magazine, the government’s case in the court proceeding included several graphic testimonies from men and women. The prosecution’s case has also detailed the timeline of alleged sexual events like “freakoff” and “hotel nights,” Diddy's alleged physical and mental assault of his ex-partners, and alleged threats from the rapper. Meanwhile, the defense is yet to make its full argument to Judge Arun Subramanian and the jury.

As per NPR, Sean Combs is facing multiple charges. He was arrested in September of 2024 on charges including sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering. While the artist has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, he could face up to life in prison, considering the serious nature of his alleged crimes.

Besides Cassie Ventura and Jane, other high-profile witnesses who have already testified include rapper Kid Cudi. He testified that Combs allegedly broke into his house after the musician discovered Cudi was in a relationship with Ventura. An unnamed woman, “Mia,” whom prosecutors allege is a victim of Combs' sex trafficking crimes, has also taken the witness stand.

As per People magazine, the 55-year-old rapper’s fate now rests in the hands of the jurors, eight men and four women. Twelve jurors have reportedly been tasked with delivering a verdict.

