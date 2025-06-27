Woman files lawsuit against Diddy and his son Justin Combs with "brutal gang-r*pe" allegations by men in "masquerade masks"

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son, Justin Combs, have been named in a recent lawsuit that includes "brutal gang r*pe" allegations. Citing court documents, TMZ on Thursday, June 25, 2025, relayed that Justin allegedly lured the victim to Los Angeles with the promise of a job in the entertainment industry.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Per the civil complaint, once there, she was reportedly kept in a Beverly Hills home for several days before ultimately being r*ped by multiple men in "masquerade masks." One of them was the Bad Boy Records founder.

The woman, who remains unnamed, is suing Justin and Diddy for sexual assault and battery, gender violence, and more. She is also asking for damages.

The woman claimed she recognized Diddy through his "mannerisms" despite the mask

In the lawsuit, the woman claimed she and Justin Combs connected through Snapchat in 2017, according to TMZ. After messaging back and forth, she sent him explicit photos upon his request.

A few days later, he reportedly offered to fly her to Los Angeles from Louisiana. Per the complaint, she wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, something she told Justin during their conversations. Notably, the woman claimed he told her that the trip would help her potential career and that Diddy's connections would get her a job.

According to the lawsuit, she eventually flew to Los Angeles in April 2017, and a driver picked her up in a black SUV and took her to a home in Beverly Hills. The woman reportedly stayed the first night in the house with Justin, where they "relaxed" and "talked."

However, when they did not leave the house the next day either, she questioned if they would ever leave. To which Justin allegedly said, "No." The woman claimed Justin then offered her liquor and drugs like pills or "poppers" and marijuana, which she accepted. In the suit, she alleged that the weed had been laced.

She claimed that a while later, three men showed up wearing "masquerade masks," one of whom she recognized as Diddy from his "mannerisms." Notably, she alleged that Justin called him "Pops." Per the complaint, they took her to an upstairs bedroom and threatened her, saying,

"You better let this happen. Or else."

The men then allegedly took turns r*ping her anally and orally. Meanwhile, she was under the influence of drugs and thus incapacitated. The woman claimed that the "brutal gang r*pe" went on from Saturday night till around mid-afternoon on Sunday. She was then reportedly dropped off at the airport a day later.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that Justin held her explicit pictures sent on Snapchat and the possibility of a job over her head throughout her time in L.A. and afterwards.

Meanwhile, Diddy's lawyer has denied the allegations. In a statement made to TMZ, the rapper's legal team noted,

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

It continued that anyone could "file a lawsuit for any reason" but has to undergo "a fair and impartial judicial process."

It is worth noting that the attorney representing the woman is Tony Buzbee, who previously announced representing 120 alleged victims of Diddy in October 2024. Several of them have filed lawsuits against the rapper. This includes one that named Jay-Z as a co-defendant. The complaint was eventually voluntarily withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the prosecution finished with closing arguments in Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial on Thursday. Defense will give theirs tomorrow morning. Justin has frequently been spotted in court supporting his father.

If convicted, Combs faces life in prison.

