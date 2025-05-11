The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15: Everything we know so far

On May 7, 2025, Bravo announced that a number of Real Housewives franchises would be returning for fresh installments, which includes The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 15. The other shows are The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6.

The previous season of the show set in Beverly Hills concluded in early March 2025, having debuted on November 19, 2024. Now, season 15 is back in the works. The majority of the details regarding this installment have been kept under wraps by Bravo.

Plotlines with unexpected turns, emotional moments, and fresh guest actors are expected to be included in the show. Season 14, for instance, introduced a new cast member, Bozoma Saint John. Classic RHOBH rivalry was also rekindled by the brief cameos of former cast members Faye Resnick and Camille Grammer.

More about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15

The cast of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the subject of much speculation, especially after Garcelle Beauvais, a beloved cast member, suddenly left the reunion.

According to a source from The U.S. Sun, most of the cast will return to the latest season of RHOBH. The report claimed that the female cast members who have been offered a chance to return for the upcoming installment have already received their contracts.

For a long time, Kyle's status of returning was unknown, but a source told The U.S. Sun that the producers gave her a "big incentive" to come back. Following her divorce from husband Mauricio Umansky, audiences saw Kyle explore her life as a newly single woman in the previous season.

After the two became close in recent years, Kyle and country singer, Morgan Wade, journeyed throughout Europe together. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, episode 16, Kyle opened up about the nature of their relationship.

"There is no situation there," Kyle told the other cast members. "That's all I have...One day, maybe I'll have a great story to share with you guys. Maybe I will...maybe I don't."

Garcelle Beauvais will not be returning

Garcelle Beauvais left quite abruptly and voiced her disapproval on Instagram after reportedly declining to pose for the group photo with the other members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. The actress posted a brief video explanation of her choice on Instagram on March, 26, 2025.

"I have some news. I've decided to leave Beverly Hills," she said. "It’s been a wild ride — I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless, ” she said.

Garcelle explained that she aims to prioritize her work and family time.

"Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too,” she continued.

Moreover, Garcelle can be seen spending a lot of time with her children, often sharing pictures of her sons on Instagram. She also went on to tease some projects that fans can look forward to. She ends the video by thanking everyone involved in the making of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

What else can fans expect from season 15?

If Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards return for season 15, fans are hoping that their best friends will follow. There is no confirmation regarding the re-addition of Jennifer Tilly or Kathy Hilton in the 'friends of' part. However, on June 15, 2024, Tilly posted on Instagram about her lunch with Sutton and Kathy also commented on it, leading to a speculation of their reunion on the show.

Moreover, Jennifer Tilly brought her own luxurious and humorous side to the show which fans enjoyed, as they got to see the lifestyle of a professional poker player.

Watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to stream on Bravo or Peacock.

