Who is Brendan Paul? Diddy's former assistant and alleged "drug mule" will reportedly take the stand as a witness against him in the trial

Ahead of Diddy's ongoing trial's hearing on June 16, 2025, prosecutors might call multiple summary witnesses to present several records before the jury, as well as the rapper's former assistant and "drug mule", Brendan Paul, to testify against him.

As per TMZ's April 2024 report, Brendan Paul is a former Syracuse men's basketball player who also worked as Combs' main assistant. Brendan was arrested around the same time the feds raided Diddy's L.A. and Miami mansions in March 2024 and charged with felony cocaine possession at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after the feds found marijuana and cocaine in his bag.

However, the charges against Bredan Paul were dropped in December 2024, which his attorney Brian Bieber confirmed to PEOPLE, stating that his "case was formally dismissed today - in its entirety." Brendan had entered a plea deal in May 2024, which was offered to non-violent defendants with no priors.

"Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety." the former basketball player's attorney said

Brendan's bond was set at $2500, and he was bailed out on March 26, 2024. Additionally, he had completed the pretrial program by December 2024.

According to The Washington Post's report dated June 13, 2025, the government has decided against calling Kristina Khorram, Sean "Diddy" Combs' longtime chief of staff, who has been portrayed as a co-conspirator in the case. Moreover, the government said that it will rest its case against the rapper next week.

Diddy's former assistant, 'Mia', accused the rapper of sexual assault: Details explored

In addition to Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, rapper Kid Cudi, and several others, one of the rapper's former assistants testified against him under the pseudonym 'Mia.'

The former assistant mentioned that she worked as a personal assistant and director of development and acquisition for Sean Combs from 2009 to 2017, and that she started when she was about 25 years old. According to The Guardian's May 2025 report, citing Mia's testimony, the rapper's former assistant said,

“He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head, he’s slammed my arm into a door, and he’s sexually assaulted me."

Mia dubbed Sean Combs' conduct toward her as "the most shameful thing" of her life, adding it was the reason for not reporting his behavior. She also mentioned that recalling her time as Diddy's former assistant was traumatic for her, but being scared into silence wouldn't help others.

Moreover, Mia claimed that Sean Combs r*ped her by climbing on top of her while she was sleeping. She mentioned that she couldn't react and lay frozen as she feared the rapper. Diddy's former assistant mentioned another incident, alleging that the rapper grabbed her head and put his p*nis in her mouth, and that she didn't fight back at that time either.

A teary-eyed Mia told the jury that she had assumed she would take the secrets of working with Sean Combs to her grave and that she "didn't want to die or get hurt." Talking about the feat of Diddy ruining her future, the former assistant said,

“I couldn’t tell him ‘no’, like, about a sandwich. I couldn’t tell him ‘no’ about anything. There’s no way I could tell him ‘no’."

Diddy has upheld his 'not guilty' stance on counts of racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking. However, his lawyers have agreed that the rapper was abusive in his domestic relationships, emphasizing that the sexual relations were consensual.

