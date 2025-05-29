Woman kisses Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, on the cheek outside the courthouse during trial and jumps with joy

A video of a woman kissing Justin Combs, the eldest biological child of Sean "Diddy" Combs, outside the Manhattan court where the rapper's s*x trafficking trial is taking place, went viral on the internet.

Combs' trial is currently in its third week and has seen a barrage of witnesses testify against the musician and Bad Boy Records founder after he was arrested on "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges" in late 2024.

On March 28, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ uploaded a video of Justin Dior Combs being approached by a woman outside the courthouse. The woman is seen asking him for a picture, which he accepts.

She is also seen kissing him on the cheek while filming, and telling him that she loves him, following which she jumps up and down in joy. The woman is then asked what she was celebrating, to which she replies:

"I'm celebrating that I kissed Justin Combs on the cheek."

Justin Combs was accused of s*x crimes alongside Diddy

Combs' family has been in and out of the courtroom amid the rapper's trial, including his mother, Janice Combs, and his adult children. Among those present was Justin Dior Combs, Diddy's first biological child with stylist Misa Hylton.

On May 12, Hylton had also made an appearance during the trial to show support for her son. In a statement to USA Today, her attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar said:

"Misa's appearance and her attendance at Mr. Combs' trial is strictly in support of her son Justin and his siblings. During the course of these allegations against Mr. Combs, it has proven to be a very challenging and difficult time for all involved especially his children."

Prior to the trial, Justin Combs was mentioned as one of the defendants in the s*xual assault lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod against Combs in February 2024. Rod has accused Justin of being present during an alleged shooting incident in a recording studio, where either Justin or Combs shot a man referred to as "G."

The lawsuit also accused Justin of being involved in Diddy's alleged "s*x-trafficking venture" by soliciting "prostitutes, underaged girls, and s*x workers" to participate in "freak offs."

However, according to HipHop DX, Justin Combs was dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit just days after Diddy's trial began because Lil Rod failed to serve him before the deadline.

Diddy's children issue a statement of support after his arrest

Diddy's children have been supportive of their father since his arrest in September 2024. The family issued a joint statement in October 2024, accusing people of judging him "based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives."

"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," the statement read.

The statement continued:

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

In addition to Justin Combs, Christina Combs, and twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs (his children with the late Kim Porter), and Chance Combs (his daughter with Sarah Chapman) were also seen during the first week of testimony.

However, on May 12, Combs' daughters, all aged 18, reportedly walked out of the court during the graphic testimony of a male escort, who had been testifying about his s*xual encounters during Diddy's "freak-offs."

Quincy Brown, Porter's son with Al B. Sure! whom Combs adopted while dating her was also present at the courthouse. Additionally, Dana Tran, the mother of Combs' two-year-old daughter, had been present at the court during the first day of testimony on May 12.

According to court sketches, Combs was seen making heart hands at his family as he walked into the courtroom on May 13.

In other news, a former stylist testified that Cassie Ventura needed stitches on her forehead after Diddy allegedly beat her during one instance. During his testimony on May 28, stylist Deonte Nash, who had previously worked with both Combs and Ventura, claimed to have witnessed the rapper assaulting his former girlfriend multiple times.

This testimony came one day after Ventura gave birth to her third child, a son, whom she shares with her husband, Alex Fine. The 38-year-old R&B singer had testified during the trial between May 13 and 16 while heavily pregnant, and had detailed the alleged abuse and assault she endured during her decade-long relationship with Combs, including her unwilling participation in his alleged "freak-off" parties.

Diddy's trial will resume on May 29 with Nash continuing his testimony. He will be followed by Combs' former personal assistant, referred to as "Mia," and her testimony will reportedly take up the remaining two days before the court breaks for the weekend.

