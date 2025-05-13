"When she start using a walker?"- Netizens react as mother of Diddy's son, Misa Hylton attends court trial

The first day of testimonies in Diddy's trial on May 12, 2025, witnessed the presence of his second-oldest son, Justin Combs and his mother, Misa Hylton. Justin and Hylton were accompanied by Dana Tran, the mother of Diddy's 7th child.

The rapper and Hylton began dating in the 1990s during the initial stages of their respective careers. The former couple split after welcoming their son Justin in December 1993, but continued to co-parent their son. The stylist and fashion designer's support for Sean "Diddy" Combs became evident by her presence at the trial, which made headlines as well.

Instagram page @theshaderoom posted a picture of Misa Hylton arriving at the trial using a walker. This elicited multiple reactions from netizens in the post's comment section, wherein an internet user questioned:

"So when she start using a Walker?"

Netizen reacts to Misa using a walker at Combs' trial (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Netizens speculated that Misa didn't need the walker but was trying to put on some drama to add to Diddy's trial:

Netizens react to Misa using a walker at Combs' trial (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

Additionally, internet users joked about Misa having to use a walker because of her lawsuit against singer Mary J. Blige:

Internet users comment on Misa's lawsuit against Mary J. Blige (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)

What did Misa Hylton sue Mary J Blige for? Details explored amid stylist's appearance at Diddy's trial

Misa Hylton and her talent agency, M.I.S.A Management sued singer Mary J. Blige for $5 million in April 2025, claiming that Blige sabotaged her business relationship with My Bae rapper Vado.

As per Hylton's lawsuit, Mary J. Blige withheld Vado's completed album to pressurize him into cutting ties with the stylist. It is worth noting that Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige had been long-time friends since the 1980s, wherein Hylton worked with Blige as her stylist for several years.

According to AllHipHop's report dated April 28, 2025, Vado and Misa Hylton accused Mary J. Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, of obstructing a signed management deal between M.I.S.A and the rapper, which entitled the agency to 20% of Vado's earnings.

The lawsuit alleges that Blige brought Vado on private yachts, exclusive events, and luxury hotel meetings where Hylton wasn't invited so that Blige could manipulate the rapper. Moreover, the lawsuit centers two key agreements: a management deal between M.I.S.A and Vado signed on July 25, 2023, and a record deal between Vado and Blige's Big Life Productions on October 1, 2023.

Misa Hylton also accused Blige of purposefully excluding her from emails and conversations to allegedly persuade Vado to drop M.I.S.A as his management, and sign with her head of security instead. Additionally, Mary J. Blige's security chief reportedly warned Vado about losing out on opportunities.

Hylton's attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, made an appearance on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, wherein she talked about the impact of the lawsuit on the stylist's life. Nicholas mentioned that Misa Hylton was upset over the negative turn her relationship with Blige underwent.

