Lil Rod looking to take out newspaper ads against Diddy's son Justin Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr. after they allegedly dodged being served

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, the music producer behind a high-profile lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs, is reportedly taking additional steps to pursue legal action against individuals connected to the case.

On April 8, 2025, All New Hip Hop exclusively reported that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. and Combs' son Justin Combs are also named for intentionally evading being served.

Their connection stems from the amended lawsuit, which Jones first filed against Diddy in February 2024, where he accused the Bad Boy record label owner of s*xually assaulting him.

In addition to this current update, music producer Lil Rod has sought court approval to notify both individuals through a newspaper ad about their alleged involvement in the federal lawsuit tied to Sean Combs.

The Bad Boy Record label CEO Sean Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, and was charged with years-long scheme to s*xually abuse and exploit women by the Justice Department. Combs is detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Lil Rod aims for public notice after failed attempts to serve Diddy's son Justin Combs and actor Cuba Gooding Jr.:

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, All New Hip Hop reported that Diddy's son, Justin Combs, and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. have been accused of dodging court papers and avoiding legal service in the lawsuit filed by Lil Rod.

Therefore, the American record producer has to look up a newspaper ad to notify them, which Lil Rod has requested from the court. The motion filed on Monday, April 7, 2025, reads as follows —

"Authorizing service of the summons and Second Amended Complaint on Defendants Cuba Gooding Jr. and Justin Dior Combs by publication in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times once per week for four consecutive weeks; and Granting such further relief as the Court deems just and proper," the document read.

The updated lawsuit indicates that the actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of gr*ping Lil Rod on the yacht, which was rented by Diddy. According to the lawsuit, Sean Combs allegedly left the music producer with the actor who gr*ped him.

As for Justin Combs, the lawsuit purports that he allegedly facilitated Cuba Gooding Jr. for the non-consensual activities described in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit tied with Sean Combs was initially filed in February 2024, in which Lil Rod alleged that during the making of the film The Love Album: Off the Grid in 2023, Diddy had s*xually assualted him.

Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses Combs of coercing Lil Rod into various s*xual acts and dangling money crimes. In this lawsuit, Lil Rod was seeking $30 million in damages.

However, just a month after Jones filed the lawsuit, Combs' attorney responded to the lawsuit, calling it a mere "fiction". The music mogul denied all allegations. Sean Combs' lawyer, Erica Wolf, said in a statement that Lil Rod has made a "shameless" attempt to create media hype against her client —

"Mr. Jones's lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones's claims are made-up and must be dismissed," Wolf said.

Later, in August 2024, the music producer Lil Rod responded to Combs' attorney by filing a 73-page lawsuit against him. By that time, several s*xual assault lawsuits had been filed against Combs.

As previously reported, Diddy is currently in custody, with his trial scheduled for May 2025. Consequently, no settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by Lil Rod.

Additionally, whether Justin Combs and actor Cuba Gooding Jr. have been formally notified of the legal proceedings remains unclear.

