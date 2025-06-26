What is Cassie's net worth? Prosecutor claims Diddy made her “dependent” by controlling her finances

In Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial, the prosecution delivered closing arguments on Thursday, June 26, 2025. While delivering the same, the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik, alleged that Diddy controlled the career aspects and finances of his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, which made her "dependent on him."

Ventura, who is a musician by profession, was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with a rapper between 2007 and 2018. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of May 2025, Cassie Ventura has a net worth of $15 million. In contrast, Diddy's net worth is $400 million.

As per CNN, the prosecution, in its closing remarks, told the court that the rapper prevented Ventura from earning from her music career. Slavik added that Combs barred the singer from taking on new projects and covered her expenses for apartments, phones, and cars, among other things.

"He made her dependent on him. And when he wanted to, he took those things away or had security do those things for him. Cassie said those things happened all the time," Slavik added.

Slavik continued, claiming that the rapper allegedly also used similar tactics with Ventura's family, citing an incident when Combs reportedly asked them for $20,000 after he found out about Ventura's secret affair with Kid Cudi.

"This wasn't about the $20k – this was about control," Slavik emphasized.

She also pointed out that when Ventura met Diddy, she was just 19 and had a fledgling music career. She was then signed by Combs' record label, Bad Boy Records, and as her boss, the rapper gained control over her, the outlet reported.

"The age difference, the power inequality, Cassie's naivete – those dynamics drove the defendant's relationship with Cassie," Slavik added.

While discussing the rapper's sex trafficking charges, the prosecutor stated that the alleged "freak offs" became a part of Ventura's job. She added that while the defense acknowledged the rapper's violence and labelled it as domestic violence, the "freak offs" could not be seen as such.

Key points about Cassie Ventura that the prosecution emphasized during closing arguments in Diddy's trial

According to NBC News, in addition to allegations about Sean "Diddy" Combs controlling Cassie Ventura's finances and career, during the closing arguments, prosecutor Christy Slavik claimed that the decade-long relationship between the two was "shameful" for the singer.

"It was not normal. He regularly threatened and beat her and he plied her with drugs and he forced her to perform s*x with escorts in front of him. It was her job and her shame," she said.

CNN reported that Slavik pointed out that "freak offs" continued as Diddy was violent towards Ventura. The prosecutor further recalled a few incidents in which the rapper was allegedly violent towards his then-girlfriend. The prosecutor also alleged that drugs were a "big part" of why Ventura continued the "freak offs."

She pointed out that Ventura kept on performing in the "freak offs" to make Diddy happy, as she loved him. Slavik called these s*xual encounters Ventura had with male "entertainers" coercion by Combs. As per NBC News, the prosecutor said,

"They are orchestrated and directed, at times focusing on escort and not her at all. This was his fantasy, not Cassie's. Sean Combs caused her to have s*x with an escort using coercion," the prosecutor said.

Slavik brought up the 2016 InterContinental hotel incident, where Combs reportedly sent Ventura back to the room after beating her in the hotel lobby. She said that this incident "should leave no doubt that he committed sex trafficking," according to the outlet.

Diddy's trial has almost reached its conclusion. The defense's closing arguments are expected to be presented to the jury on Friday, after which the judgment will follow.

