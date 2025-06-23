How did Diddy react when his freak-off tapes were played in court? Jury reportedly viewed 40 minutes of sex clips featuring the rapper

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continued on June 23, 2025, and the jury members saw the freak-off videos played in court. According to the Washington Post, Diddy wore headphones when the videos were being displayed and was taking notes simultaneously.
As per the live updates from the trial posted by CNN, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, Joseph Cerciello, appeared on the stand. Notably, Joseph started testifying in the case last week on Friday, June 20, 2025.
The freak-off videos were played in court at the same time, following which Joseph told the court that Diddy was allegedly spotted in the clips. The videos were not shown to the press or the public, and the jury members were using headphones to listen to everything.
The clips were reportedly recorded in 2021 and 2022, and the jury members watched more than 12 minutes of the videos. Thirteen clips were shown to the jury, while many other videos included in the chart were not presented to them. In addition, Joseph testified that there were around 50 explicit videos recorded in the same period, as per CNN.
There was complete silence in the court when the videos were played inside the court, and two of the jury members allegedly closed their eyes after watching the clips for around 40 minutes.
While appearing at the stand last week, Joseph Cerciello reviewed the evidence accumulated by the prosecution to confirm that the details included in the charts correspond with the underlying exhibits, featuring several text messages and other records.
Text messages shared between Diddy and other people were reviewed by Joseph Cerciello
As mentioned, Joseph Cerciello continued his testimony in Sean’s trial on June 23, 2025. Joseph reviewed the text messages linked to a New York City trip that happened around two years ago, and one of them featured Sean Combs speaking to an individual working for the Cowboys for Angels escort service.
According to CNN, Diddy informed the timing about when the entertainer needed to come to the hotel room, and an employee for the escort service later told Sean that a payment of $600 was pending. Sean Combs replied by writing that the entertainer could not perform.
Sean’s text messages, which he shared with his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, were also read in court. The texts were sent in September 2023, where Combs informed Khorram to organize a suite at a different hotel for him and his ex-girlfriend Jane.
In addition, Combs spoke about another individual named Chelsea, saying that the person would start living at his house in Miami. He told Khorram to keep Chelsea in a hotel. Another text message reportedly featured Sean asking for cash worth $5,000 from Kristina after she informed Combs that some baby oil had been dropped.
Conversations between Diddy and Jane were also reviewed by Cerciello, where the former questioned Jane if she wanted to meet him and an entertainer, allegedly named “Paul.” Jane also spoke to another entertainer named Sly, and Sean reportedly approached his travel manager, telling him to book a flight and hotel for Sly.
Diddy’s trial began last month, and multiple people have testified in the case so far, including dancer and actress Cassie Ventura, who was in a relationship with Sean in the past.