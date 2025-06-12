When did Cassie sue Diddy? Rapper's ex-lover "Jane" claims she saw "growth in their relationship" after the lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-lover, currently testifying in the rapper’s federal trial under the pseudonym “Jane,” opened up about how her relationship with the rapper had changed after his former partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Ad

As per CNN, in her June 12, 2025, testimony, Jane said that she witnessed some “growth in their relationship” following the lawsuit. She told the court that Combs had also changed, and that things were better by February 2024 when they got back together.

The outlet reported that Jane said that Combs grew more loving towards her, and that they began spending more time with each other. Jane also testified that the bond between them became stronger.

Ad

Trending

“I felt like I could assert myself a little more,” she said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her testimony, Jane mentioned that she and Combs were in touch when the latter was sued by Ventura, as per CNN. Jane said that while Diddy started getting involved in various issues due to the lawsuit, she did not stop expressing her love for him frequently. However, Jane claimed that it was a tough phase for both of them.

“We were both equally pulled in our own emotional battlefields like every which way,” she said.

Ad

CNN reported that Jane additionally testified that Combs apologized to her and said that he had no idea how Jane had been feeling. She also claimed that she believed Combs at the time and that he had started to encourage better communication in their relationship.

Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy included accusations of physical abuse, sexual assault, and sex trafficking, as per a November 16, 2023, USA Today article. Apart from the rapper, she also sued Combs’ companies, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises, LLC. The lawsuit was settled the next day, however.

Ad

Jane opens up about how she reacted after watching Diddy reportedly assaulting Cassie Ventura

Expand Tweet

Ad

CNN acquired a video that was reportedly captured at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. The surveillance footage featured Sean allegedly assaulting his then-partner, Cassie Ventura. While testifying on Thursday, when asked about the video, Jane said that it was the first time that she had seen Combs in such a form, as per ABC News.

According to CNN, Jane claimed in her testimony that Diddy had attempted to go on a program so that he could address the video. However, the prosecutors did not want Jane to reveal the details of said program, following which defense attorney Teny Geragos changed his line of questioning.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back in May 2024, Diddy had issued an apology on Instagram following the release of the viral clip. In a now-deleted post, Combs stated that he took full responsibility for his actions in the surveillance footage, as per an NPR report published May 19, 2024.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry,” he said.

Ad

Cassie Ventura was the “star witness” to testify in Diddy’s ongoing trial. The duo made their relationship official in 2012 and split around six years later, as per Us Weekly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More