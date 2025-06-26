Diddy trial: Prosecutor links rapper’s drug distribution involving Cassie & Jane to alleged criminal "enterprise"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial is drawing to a close. The prosecution presented 34 witnesses in the court, whereas the defense rested its case without calling any witnesses to the stand. Diddy himself didn't testify in his trial. On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the prosecution presented its closing arguments.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik reiterated the indictment charges levied against the rapper. The prosecutor tried to prove drug distribution through "enterprise," pointing out that Combs used his staff to arrange drugs for his "freak offs" or "hotel nights" with his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and "Jane," as reported by NBC News.

"He gave [drugs] to Cassie and Jane, this is drug distribution plain and simple," the prosecutor said.

As per CNN, the prosecution also named the drugs seized from the 2024 raids of the rapper's houses, which included cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine. Slavik recounted the testimony of Combs' former assistant, Brendan Paul, and alleged that the rapper needed a constant supply of drugs, which was fulfilled by his staff.

"He fed them drugs for years – and you know he didn't get those drugs on his own. He used his enterprise," Slavik said.

The prosecution told the court that the drugs were an essential part of the "freak-offs" as they were used to keep Cassie and Jane "awake" for days on end, according to the outlet.

"[Drugs were] an essential ingredient of every Freak Off, the way the defendant kept Cassie and 'Jane' awake and compliant in rooms for days," Slavik added.

The prosecutor called Diddy's security "loyal lieutenants" in the alleged criminal enterprise

Since the beginning of Diddy's trial, the prosecution has been trying to prove that Sean "Diddy" Combs was allegedly running a criminal enterprise using his money and power. During the closing arguments, the prosecution highlighted some points to validate their position.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik recalled the March 2016 incident, during which Diddy allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in the InterContinental hotel lobby, as well as a June 2024 incident in which Jane claimed that the rapper beat her at her home following an altercation. She drew parallels in two incidents while alleging the involvement of an "enterprise," according to CNN.

"They're not separate stories, they're chapters in the same book. The story of Sean Combs and the criminal enterprise he led, made up of his inner circle. The enterprise serviced the defendant's every desire through a methodical pattern of violence, coercion and manipulation," Slavik said.

The prosecutor went on to allege that Diddy used his money to conceal his crimes.

"The defendant counted on silence and shame to keep his crimes hidden. He thought that his fame, wealth, and power put him above the law, but over the course of this trial, his crimes have been exposed," she said.

Slavik alleged that Combs' "inner circle" and "business" made him "more powerful and more dangerous." She told the court that his security staff were part of this "inner circle" and were ready to do anything for him. She further called Diddy's assistants his "foot soldiers" who would do anything for the rapper, the outlet reported.

"He was the throughline and the other members worked with each other and with him throughout the entire conspiracy," Slavik added.

As per CNN, during the closing arguments, Christy Slavik, through a PowerPoint presentation, highlighted points that the government must prove to convict Combs of racketeering conspiracy. She clarified that by "enterprise," she wasn't referring to Diddy's firm, Combs Enterprises, but his "trusted inner circle," which "existed to serve his needs."

