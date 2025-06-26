Why did Cassie file a lawsuit against Diddy? Prosecutor claims her allegations bore “harrowing resemblance” to Jane's experience

In the ongoing criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, prosecutors delivered their closing arguments on June 26, 2025, focusing on the testimonies of Cassie and "Jane". Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik claimed that Cassie's allegations bore a "harrowing resemblance" to what "Jane" had experienced.

Ad

"Jane had already been saying the same thing for months," Slavik said (as per CNN report dated June 26, 2025)

Combs's ex-girlfriend Jane, referred to in court documents as "Victim-2", testified that she was in a relationship with Combs from 2021 to 2024. She alleged that during this period, Combs forced her into degrading "freak-offs". He also made her participate in "hotel nights" where he would hire male escorts to have sex with her while he watched.

Ad

Trending

Previously, Cassie had filed a lawsuit against the rapper because Combs had allegedly subjected her to over a decade of abuse. As per her allegations, Combs had coerced her into sex acts with male prostitutes, as he filmed the encounters.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Interestingly, as Slavik pointed out, Jane's detailed testimony closely mirrored the abuse described in Cassie's 2023 lawsuit.

Slavik, in her closing statement, further introduced a series of text messages Jane had sent to Combs after Cassie’s lawsuit became public. Some of them read,

Ad

"I feel like I’m reading my own sexual trauma."

"This was sexual exploitation that you framed as love for your sick fetishes".

Slavik pointed to these texts as evidence of Jane’s trauma that deeply echoed the experiences that Cassandra Ventura had outlined in her 2023 lawsuit.

What else do we know about Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy?

Cassie Ventura and Sean Diddy Combs: Image via Getty Images

In November 2023, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against her former partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs. She accused him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and trafficking.

Ad

The Me & U singer claimed that her relationship with the music mogul was marked by a decade-long "cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking". Explaining her decision to come forward, she stated,

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." (as per People Magazine report dated September 18, 2024)

Ad

She also noted that the timing of her lawsuit was spurred by the impending expiration of the Adult Survivors Act in New York that made her realise that "this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma".

In her lawsuit, the Long Way 2 Go singer described how her relationship with Diddy began in 2005. She detailed that after she signed to his label, Diddy established "complete control" over her life and subjected her to consistent physical and emotional abuse.

Ad

The lawsuit also highlighted disturbing claims about “freak offs,” which she explained were instances in which Diddy wanted to watch the singer perform sexual acts with sex workers. These encounters also involved heavy drug use.

The most serious allegation in the complaint was an incident of rape in 2018. After breaking up with him at dinner, she alleged that Diddy forcibly entered her home and raped her.

Her lawsuit stated,

"Ms. Ventura has now fully escaped Mr. Combs, but the harm that the assaults and sexual abuse he caused her to experience for nearly a decade will forever haunt her. She has required intensive medical and psychological care to recover from the trauma she lived through."

Ad

A day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie Ventura and Diddy reached an out-of-court settlement on November 17, 2023.

However, the lawsuit marked only the beginning of broader scrutiny. In the months following the settlement, a cascade of new lawsuits and accusations surfaced against Combs, painting a larger picture of alleged misconduct and leading to his arrest in September 2024.

"Jane" shares how she reacted to Cassie's lawsuit during Diddy's trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Image via Getty Images

During the June 9, 2025, court proceedings in Sean "Diddy" Combs’ criminal trial, Jane took the stand for a third day, focusing on the emotional aftermath she experienced following Cassie Ventura’s 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs. She testified that the lawsuit left her emotionally shattered, saying she cried for three days and felt physically nauseated after reading it, as per NBC News.

Ad

Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey introduced the subject of Ventura’s lawsuit as part of a broader effort to demonstrate a pattern in Combs’ alleged behavior. Before that, Jane had already testified that she had protested Combs’ treatment of her in the weeks leading up to Ventura’s public accusations.

However, she explained that reading the lawsuit was such a visceral and overwhelming experience that it sent her body into physical shock.

Ad

"I almost fainted… In fact, I think I did," she told the court.

Sobbing, she described how some pages in Ventura’s complaint seemed like a play-by-play of the “sexual trauma” Combs had allegedly inflicted on her.

"There were three specific pages that were just a harrowing reference to what I was experiencing… I was just bewildered, just in shock...I reacted like I can’t believe I am reading my own story," she said.

Ad

After her testimony in Diddy's trial, Cassie is spending time away from the spotlight. She recently welcomed her third child, a son, with her husband Alex Fine.

Meanwhile, Diddy is undergoing trial for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all the charges.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More