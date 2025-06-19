DJ Akademiks speculates 50 Cent had an affair with Diddy's ex Misa Hylton 18 years ago, which started the beef between the two rappers

In one of his recent livestreams, DJ Akademiks speculated that 50 Cent had an affair with Diddy's ex-partner, Misa Hylton. On June 17, 2025, a joebuddenclips/fanpage posted a clip of Akademiks' livestream following Cent's ex Shaniqua Tompkins' Instagram Live, wherein she dropped multiple allegations against her former partner.

At one point in her IG Live, Tompkins said that "Puffy (Diddy's nickname) wasn't the first one to sleep with someone's baby mother." At that point, DJ Akademiks speculated if Tompkins was referring to Kim Porter, however, Cent's ex refutes that theory in the IG live session.

DJ Akademiks reacting to Tompkins' IG Live (Image via X/ @Chatn*gga101)

"It's gotta be Misa Hylton, or it could be Sarah Chapman. I think it's Misa." Akademiks speculated

Moreover, to investigate his speculation, Akademiks googled a possible connection between 50 Cent and Misa and came across a HipHopDX article dated October 2024. The report mentions that Cent named Hylton in the 2006 diss track The Bomb, rapping:

"Why you want to make me tell everybody what Misa told me (huh??)"

Confirming his speculation after watching 50 Cent's The Bomb's music video and assuming that Cent's reported connection with Misa Hylton ignited the beef between the two rappers, Akademiks lauded Diddy. Akademiks said that it was commendable that he waited for 18 years to react to Cent's affair with Misa Hylton by getting with 50 Cent's ex.

In his statement, DJ Akademiks refers to the speculation that a witness using the pseudonym 'Jane' at Diddy's ongoing trial and testifying as his former partner is reportedly 50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy.

As per Vibe's June 2025 report, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, took to Instagram on June 6, 2025, and ignited rumors of Daphne Joy testifying as 'Jane' at Diddy's trial. In a now-deleted IG post, Curtis posted an edited selfie of Daphne and a courtroom sketch with the caption:

“Hey does anyone know who Jane doe is I’m trying to research for the Diddy doc.”

50 Cent's ex Shaniqua Tompkins accuses rapper of assaulting Daphne Joy

50 Cent's ex Shaniqua Tompkins started a new Instagram Live series called 'The Unspoken', which she kicked off on June 16, 2025, dropping allegations against her former partner.

Tompkins addressed that Cent isn't happy with Diddy's ongoing trial, reportedly hinting at Daphne Joy's alleged participation as 'Jane' in Sean Combs' trial. Commenting on Daphne's character, Tompkins said that what she is doing is "indicative of her character", adding that it has been rumored for years that she's been a call girl from Las Vegas.

“That’s known. And he (Cent) knew that when he beat her up in California. It was a domestic violence case in California. (Daphne) tried to contact me to testify in that case. They contacted my child support attorneys for me to testify in Daphne Joy’s domestic violence case, which I declined," Tompkins said, alleging Cent of assaulting Daphne.

Adding to her reasons for not supporting Daphne Joy with the domestic violence case, Shaniqua Tompkins said that she wasn't on amicable terms with Daphne. Tompkins recalled how Daphne Joy and Cent gave her "so much shade" during their relationship and that Daphne trolled her along with Cent, adding:

"Like she thought she was superior and she thought her and her child were superior to Marquise and I."

For the unversed, Marquise Jackson is Cent and Shaniqua Tompkin's son.

In addition to making headlines by constantly mocking Diddy amid his ongoing trial, 50 Cent has put forth a controversial opinion again by supporting Tyler Perry shortly after he was accused of s*xually assaulting an actor.

