50 Cent accused of assaulting his ex Daphne Joy by the mother of his child, Shaniqua Tompkins

Shaniqua Tompkins, who shares son Marquise Jackson with 50 Cent, recently accused the rapper of being abusive towards his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy. The rapper dated Tompkins between 1994 and 1998, and the pair's son was born in 1996. Meanwhile, 50 Cent and Joy dated between 2011 and 2012, during which time they had their son, Sire.

On June 16, 2025, Shaniqua Tompkins took to Instagram Live as part of her recently started series, The Unspoken, where she claimed that Daphne Joy was allegedly involved in building a domestic violence case against the rapper in California.

According to Vibe, Tompkins claimed that Joy had reached out to her to testify in the case, saying:

“We all know the Diddy trial is going on and we all know my son’s father is not happy with it. But what Daphne is doing is indicative of her character. It’s been rumored and known for years that she has been a call girl from Vegas. That’s known."

Tompkins continued:

"And he knew that when he beat her up in California. It was a domestic violence case in California. [Joy] tried to contact me to testify in that case. They contacted my child support attorneys for me to testify in Daphne Joy’s domestic violence case, which I declined."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, had previously questioned whether Daphne Joy was "Jane Doe," who anonymously testified in rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial.

During the trial, Jane stated that she and Diddy were in a relationship from 2021 to 2024, testifying that he made her participate in "hotel nights" with male escorts.

According to Vibe, Jackson reportedly took to his Instagram on June 6 to post a side-by-side picture of Joy and a courtroom sketch of "Jane" from the trial, captioning it:

"Hey does anyone know who Jane doe is I’m trying to research for the Diddy doc.”

Jackson has since deleted the post.

Daphne Joy accused 50 Cent of assault in 2024

This is not the first time 50 Cent has faced accusations of assaulting Daphne Joy Narvaez. In early 2024, Joy was named in Lil Rod's sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, where the producer claimed that Joy and City Girls' Yung Miami "were paid a monthly fee to work" as Diddy's "sex workers."

50 Cent, who has a long-running feud with Combs, seemingly took to trolling Daphne Joy following the accusations.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Jackson wrote in a social media post at the time:

"I didn't know you was a sex worker. You little sex worker. LOL. Yo this s**t is a movie."

Following this, Joy also responded on social media, denying the accusations made by Lil Rod, calling them "100% false and character assassination."

Joy also came forward with multiple accusations against 50 Cent. In an Instagram post in March 2024, Joy accused Jackson of "wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people's lives," alleging that he r*ped and physically abused her.

"Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me," she wrote.

In May 2024, 50 Cent sued Joy for defamation, claiming that her accusations were a retaliation for the rapper filing for sole custody of their son, Sire. The lawsuit claimed Joy allegedly hit back at her former partner by "immediately taking to the Internet and publishing multiple defamatory statements on her public Instagram account."

In a statement to USA Today at the time, 50 Cent's legal team said Joy was provided with "ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation."

"Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son's relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a 'rapist.' The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez's unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years," the statement continued.

In September 2024, Jackson dropped the defamation lawsuit.

50 Cent was mentioned in Diddy's trial

In other news, 50 Cent's name was mentioned in Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial. On May 27, Capricorn Clark, Combs' former assistant, testified that the rapper once threatened 50 Cent with guns during a confrontation with the latter's then-manager, Chris Lighty.

Clark testified that Combs told Lighty, “I don’t like all the back and forth. I like guns.”

Jackson took to Instagram to respond to the name-drop, writing, "Cut, CUT Wait a minute PUFFY’s got a gun, I can’t believe this I don’t feel safe." In a follow-up post, Jackson dubbed his rival "itty bitty Diddy," mockingly suggesting that he had to "lay low" due to the alleged threat.

Following Diddy's arrest, Jackson revealed that he was working on a docuseries chronicling the various accusations against his rival, including his federal charges of "sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution."

