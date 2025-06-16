What was 50 Cent's original Father's Day post? Rapper seemingly deletes caption about getting full custody of his children 

On Sunday, June 15, 50 Cent uploaded a Father's Day post on his Instagram handle with the caption that read:

"Happy Fathers Day guys. What did you get?"

However, this was not the original caption. According to a screenshot of Fif's initial post shared on X by Akademiks TV, his original caption read:

"Oh it's Father's Day, Happy Fathers Day Little B***h, I'lll have full Custody soon little b***h, You'll be back on only fans in no time Little B***h. but how is your day going Little B***h?"

Screenshot of the original caption on 50 Cent's Father's Day post, shared by DJ Akademiks in a tweet (Screenshot via X/@AkademiksTV)

Netizens noticed that 50 Cent changed the caption of his Father's Day post, and many of them commented about it on his post.

A screenshot of comments about 50 Cent's original Father's Day post caption (Screenshots via Instagram/@50cent)

While 50 Cent—born Curtis Jackson—didn't mention any names in his caption, the context suggests that he was referring to his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy.

Joy is a social media influencer and OnlyFans model who dated Cent from 2011 to 2012, according to PEOPLE. The former couple also shares a son named Sire Jackson, born in September 2012.

However, in February 2024, Joy was named in a lawsuit against Diddy, filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who claimed that the OnlyFans model was paid a monthly stipend by Combs to serve as his "s*x worker." A month after the claim, Jackson submitted a formal letter to seek sole custody of their son.

Recently, Daphne Joy is rumored to be "Jane"— an ex-lover of Diddy who testified in his ongoing s*x trafficking trial last week. These rumors have led to Cent's renewed efforts to take shots at his ex-girlfriend on social media.

Daphne Joy accused 50 Cent of r*pe in response to his sole custody filing for their son

In March 2024, 50's court filing to gain full custody of his son with Daphne Joy— Sire Jackson— was met with r*pe and abuse allegations from her.

Shortly after news of Cent's legal action circulated on social media, Joy addressed the former rapper directly in an Instagram story, accusing him of "wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto other people's lives."

Daphne also blamed Jackson for being an absent father in her son's life, claiming that he saw Sire only 10 times in two years, even though they lived just a mile away from him. Daphne further in her story:

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of r*ping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me."

After Joy's accusatory Instagram story, 50 Cent also filed a defamation lawsuit against her, which was dropped in September 2024.

