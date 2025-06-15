Ex-assistant claims Diddy held 24-Hour ‘King Nights’ s*x parties

In the ongoing sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper’s former assistant, Jonathan Perez, took the stand on Friday, June 13, 2025. In his testimony, Perez offered a detailed account of the behind-the-scenes operations of Diddy’s infamous 24-hour “King Nights” sex parties.

According to Complex, Perez, who worked as Diddy’s assistant from December 2021 to September 2024, alleged that he and other staffers were regularly tasked with organizing Diddy's 24-hour-long s*x parties.

"It was a lot of packing materials, making sure that he was going to have everything he would need for 12 to 24 hours without having to bother anybody," Perez testified (as per CNN).

According to The Washington Post report, Jonathan Perez further added that he brought items like liquor, music, food, drinks, and "personal items" including lubricant and a special packet of “Vital Honey” for “enhancing a man’s libido.” These purchases, he said, were made using a company card or with cash provided by Diddy’s security team.

"Afterward, the room would be just a bit of a mess and in disarray … just like lots of sheets and towels and oils," he claimed.

In his detailed testimony about Diddy’s "King Nights", Jonathan Perez alleged that he and Diddy's other staffers cleaned up after the s*x parties ended, ensuring that nothing incriminating was left behind for hotel staff to discover. He also added that staff would "arrange a good meal, a massage" for the exhausted women after each session, or administer an IV drip "to put them to sleep".

What else did Diddy's ex-assistant, Jonathan Perez, say during his testimony in the ongoing trial of the rap mogul?

As per the June 13, 2025, report by The Washington Post, Jonathan Perez’s testimony in Diddy’s trial came one day after the conclusion of testimonies by Jane Doe, a pseudonym for an ex-girlfriend and alleged victim of Combs. Perez corroborated some statements that Jane had previously made during her testimony.

As per the report, in her testimony, Jane had previously claimed that Jonathan Perez was the assistant who helped set up her date night with Sean Combs in 2024. That date ended in an argument when Jane accused Combs of taking another woman with him on a trip to Wyoming.

In his testimony, Perez detailed that Combs FaceTimed him during the argument, appearing "angry" and "annoyed." The rapper then asked him to confirm whether another woman had accompanied him on the trip. Perez told the jury:

"I let him and Jane know there was not a female on the trip.”

He also noted that Jane was present during the call, but her face was turned away from the camera, and it "seemed like they had been arguing."

The Washington Post report also highlighted Perez’s detailed testimony of a 2023 incident involving one of Combs' videographers who accidentally discovered a s*x video on an iPad used by staff. The video, according to Perez, showed Jane performing s*x acts on another man, while Combs appeared in the background.

Perez testified that the videographer reacted to the video by "screaming" and "freaking out" after stumbling across the footage inside Combs’s private movie theater. He then explained that he immediately alerted Combs and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, about the discovery. However, he was quickly reprimanded by Khorram, who told him he should have come to her directly and exclusively.

As per the report, during this portion of the testimony in court, jurors listened to a phone call recording in which Khorram pressured Perez to identify others who might have seen the video. However, Perez admitted on the stand that he didn’t disclose the presence of a staff member, known as “Chef K", who had been in the theater.

"I was just trying to defuse it and kind of minimize, I guess, the details, hoping it wasn’t going to become a big thing," Perez stated.

The former assistant also provided additional context about the so-called “King Nights,” describing them as events during which Combs carried a Gucci pouch filled with cash and drugs, including ketamine, molly, and Adderall.

Perez alleged that during his three-year tenure working for Combs, he had been asked “a handful of times” to procure drugs such as Xanax, cocaine, and molly. He revealed that he obtained them from suppliers nicknamed "Baby Girl" and "Guido", using cash sourced from Combs's Gucci bag, security personnel, or a designated “top drawer.”

Jonathan Perez also reflected on the events leading to his departure from Combs’s employment in September 2023, shortly after the rapper's arrest.

"There was a lot going on personally for Mr. Combs … not a lot of communication about what was happening… I thought it was a good time to leave to hopefully avoid a situation like this," he told the jury.

At present, Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing serious charges, including five counts of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial began on May 5, 2025, and if convicted, he could face up to life imprisonment.

