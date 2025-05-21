Diddy trial: Special agent Gerard Gannon claims a Gucci bag was found in rapper's Miami home raid with no of drugs including cocaine and ketamine

On May 21, 2025, during the eighth day of the s*x trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York City, special agent Gerard Gannon claimed that a Gucci bag was found during the rapper's Miami home raid. According to CNN Entertainment, the bag had an assortment of drugs, including cocaine and ketamine.

As per reports, the bag that was found in the closet held a variety of pills, a "crystal rock-like substance," white powder, and a plastic straw. Notably, the Gucci bag also contained a $100 bill among other items, claimed special agent Gerard Gannon.

Gerard Gannon details items found in Diddy's Miami mansion

New evidence was presented to the jury by special agent Gerard Gannon during Diddy's ongoing trial in New York City. As per Page Six, the jurors were presented with photos of AR-15 rifle parts, lube, bottles of baby oil, and 7-inch high heels, among more items. These items were found during the 2024 raid of the music mogul's Miami Beach mansion.

CNN Entertainment reported that, according to a stipulation read in court, among the items which were allegedly found in the Gucci bag, "the powder and residue from the straw tested positive for cocaine and ketamine."

Notably, the stipulation confirmed that residue from the $100 bill also tested positive for cocaine and ketamine. A bottle of eye drops that was found in the bag also tested positive for MDMA and ketamine.

The news outlet quoted the stipulation, confirming that various tablets tested positive for MDMA. Meanwhile, other tablets that were found tested positive for alprazolam, which is an active ingredient in Xanax, whereas some tested positive for ketamine and alprazolam. There were more tablets that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA.

Who is Gerald Gannon?

Gerard Gannon is a Homeland Security Investigations special agent. Today, on May 21, 2025, he took the stand again during the trial. He talked about drugs, weapons, and other items that federal agents allegedly discovered at Diddy's home in Miami. He was the agent in charge of the March 2024 search of the rapper's Miami Beach home.

Notably, he started giving evidence from the raid yesterday, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. During his testimony, he showed photos of items taken during the raid. These items reportedly include s*x toys, high heels, boxes of baby oil, lubricant, drugs, and loaded guns.

When was Diddy's Miami mansion raided?

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents, in March 2024, opened an investigation of hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs. As per reports, they searched his properties in Los Angeles and the Miami area.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in New York led the inquiry, after a lawsuit was filed against the I'll Be Missing You singer by his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in federal court back in November 2023, accusing him of engaging in s*x trafficking.

Notably, Diddy has been charged with two counts of s*x trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering. As per prosecutors, he used his "multi-faceted business empire" to carry out a "criminal enterprise." Meanwhile, as per reports, the racketeering and s*x trafficking charges carry a minimum sentence of 15 years each.

