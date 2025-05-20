Joe Rogan shares profound thoughts on God and the Devil amid P. Diddy trial: "Evil is a real thing"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on God and the Devil while reacting to the latest development in the ongoing P. Diddy trial. Rogan noted that there are many factors good vs. evil and strongly believes that evil tendencies are prevalent in society.

Rogan has not shied away from sharing his views and opinions on a plethora of global issues, politics, combat sports and even pop culture trends. He recently brought up what he had learned about the ongoing P. Diddy trial so far and attempted to comprehend what the root cause could have been that influences acts of evil.

In a recent episode of his JRE podcast with guest Guy Fieri, Rogan discussed the belief in God regardless of whether somebody is religious and whether there is the same belief in the Devil.

The longtime UFC commentator and podcast host mentioned that he believes both are real and noted that people are usually reluctant to believe in evil acts being prevalent:

"Evil is a real thing. Nobody wants to believe because if you believe in the Devil, if you believe in Satan. Like, most people, a lot of people believe in God... Okay, well, do you believe in the Devil? Most people will say, 'No'. But do they believe in evil acts? Well, yeah, people certainly do evil things."

He continued:

"Maybe evil is a real element that you have to fight in life. And maybe this is just something that's been documented all throughout history, but our arrogance, our secular wants to keep us from recognizing that as an actual fact."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan says ego is largely linked to evil

Joe Rogan also added that he believes ego is largely linked to evil in that it is a major influence in people committing evil acts.

In the aforementioned clip, Rogan mentioned that ufc-veteran-raises-concerns-p-diddy-s-safety-decision-testify" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">P. Diddy's ongoing trial has proven that because of the influence and power that the rapper has had on the industry for decades:

"There's a sickness people have when they have extreme power... How about the fact that [P. Diddy] was running this for decades and who knows how many fu**ing people and everyone was afraid to talk about it because he'd have them killed."

Check out the full episode featuring Joe Rogan's discussion below:

