When Joe Rogan explained why Jon Jones began taping his toes after Chael Sonnen fight: "It was a brutal fight"

In a past podcast episode with comedian Shane Gillis, Joe Rogan revealed the gruesome reason Jon Jones tapes his toes before every fight. It happened at UFC 159, when Jones dominated Chael Sonnen in a one-round TKO demolition.

However, during one sequence in the fight, Jones’s toe broke and flipped upwards, which went unnoticed in the heat of the moment. Rogan, who was in the cage for the post-fight interview, recalled the surreal moment Jones looked down and saw the toe pointing the wrong way.

Despite the grotesque injury, Jones remained calm on camera, but the damage was severe. The joint had been hyperextended so badly that it left the toe unstable and fragile.

Rogan explained that Jones had driven so hard off his feet during the fight that the sheer pressure caused the toe to twist violently. It wasn’t until after the win that anyone realized just how bad it was.

Since that night, taping that toe has become a routine for Jones. Explaining Jones' decision in the episode #1957 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

“Did you see that Jon from that Chael Sonnen fight, he always has to tape his toes because his toe broke and flipped around... The bottom of his toe was facing upward and we didn’t realize it until I was talking to him. We were in the octagon and I’m interviewing him after he beat Chael Sonnen and he’d looked down, he’s like ‘Oh my God, my toe,’ and then we looked and we’re like okay."

Rogan added:

"So that was just from him, that’s the strength of him pushing off while he’s smashing, just smashing. It was a brutal fight man, it was a brutal fight. I mean Jon beat the ever-loving sh*t out of Chael Sonnen in this fight, it was absolutely brutal. So now to this day like he has to tape his toes up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Check out the full episode below:

When Joe Rogan claimed that Tyson Fury stands no chance against Jon Jones

Joe Rogan didn’t mince words when shedding light on a potential scenario where Jon Jones was locked in a room with Tyson Fury. According to Rogan, if the two were locked in a room, it was "game over" for Fury.

He said that while Fury may be an elite boxer, Jones is a much more complete fighter. Speaking on episode #1960 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"That’s [Jon Jones] the baddest man on the planet. He’s the GOAT. No one thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight. No one thinks that. Tyson doesn’t think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet... If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, game over. I’m pushing all my chips on black."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

