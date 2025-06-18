"Did that b!tch just say what I think he said?" — 50 Cent reacts to Tyler Perry's sexual harassment lawsuit

Rapper 50 Cent reacted to Tyler Perry's s*xual harassment lawsuit filed by a man identified as Derek Dixon. According to the suit, Dixon was an actor for a number of Tyler's shows. The suit eventually prompted Cent to take to Instagram and upload a post supporting Tyler. The caption of the post dated June 17, read:

"Did that b!tch just say what I think he said ? Nah we ain't jacking this sh*t gang! No Way."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The accuser had claimed that Tyler Perry had subjected him to "escalating s*xual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation." According to Dixon, this happened after he rejected Tyler's apparent advances. In another post that Cent uploaded on Instagram, he claimed that he didn't believe the accusations made against Perry.

The caption read:

"Tyler that case bullsh*t don't worry about that, worry about this 🥷🏽 here ! He gonna have a field day with this sh*t."

These posts by 50 Cent surfaced on social media a few days after he uploaded another post seemingly defending Tyler Perry.

This post had a caption that read:

"Hey I think anyone who talks bad about Tyler Perry should die. I mean we are all gonna die, but you should die now!"

Derek Dixon claimed that Tyler Perry chose him from a crowd and told him that the filmmaker might have a role for him

As aforementioned, Tyler Perry was sued on June 17 for s*xual assault and harassment by Derek Dixon. According to Dixon, he met Perry back in 2019 at an event. The filmmaker allegedly picked him from a crowd and asked for his contact details. He added that Perry suggested he could have a role for the actor.

The accuser confirmed that he got a small role in two episodes of the 2020 show Ruthless. In the lawsuit, Dixon alleged that shortly after the two began working together, the 55-year-old director would harass him through s*xually suggestive texts.

The lawsuit recalled an apparent incident that happened in January 2020. According to Derek Dixon, he was at Tyler's place hoping to build a bond with him to get more opportunities. However, he claimed that he got too drunk and slept in the guest room at Tyler Perry's house.

The accuser claimed that Tyler got into his bed and began touching his thighs. According to Dixon, despite his rejection, the director stayed quite interested. The actor claimed he was always concerned that his career would be harmed if he officially complained against the director.

Derek also mentioned another similar incident that happened in 2020. However, he claimed that the most severe happened at Tyler's house in June 2021. According to TMZ, the lawsuit included several text messages exchanged between Tyler and Dixon, particularly the s*xually charged ones.

One of the messages read:

"No straight man would be going on walks with you or cooking dinner for you unless they wanted to f**k you. I would f**k you."

The current $260 million lawsuit by Derek Dixon is against Tyler and Tyler Perry Studios. He had accused the director of workplace s*xual harassment and s*xual assault, and battery. Meanwhile, Tyler's attorney, Matthew Boyd, claimed that the allegations were false and that all this was a scam by Dixon.

