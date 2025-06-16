Chris Brown brings out 50 Cent for a surprise guest performance at during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Manchester

Singer Chris Brown is currently in the middle of his ongoing Breezy Bowl XX tour and performed in Manchester on June 15 at the Co-op Live. What caught fans' attention was Brown bringing out rapper 50 Cent for a surprise guest performance at the Sunday show.

According to the Manchester Evening News, in the middle of the show, Brown addressed his audience and said:

"My brother flew all the way out here, to celebrate his birthday, my brother came out here, he says he's going to turn the f*** up."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shortly after this, rapper 50 Cent appeared on the stage, shocking the audience. Cent was further seen giving a hug to Chris Brown before continuing the performance. The outlet reported that the rapper went to Brown's concert shortly after he was done with his headline performance at Parklife on June 14.

The audience cheered while 50 Cent performed his 2003 hit track Many Men (Wish Death). Cent appeared on this show amid his ongoing European tour. This includes a stop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 3, 2025. Meanwhile, Chris Brown announced the ongoing tour in March 2025.

Brown kicked off the European leg of the tour in June and is expected to move ahead with the North American leg next month in July.

Chris Brown performed in Manchester about a week after being arrested in the city for an alleged brawl dating back to 2023

During his performance at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Sunday, Chris Brown referred to his recent arrest in the city. Brown expressed his gratitude to the Greater Manchester jail. Addressing his audience, the singer said:

"I just want to tell you all, I love you all to death, I am so thankful that I could come out here tonight. Thank you all for having me and supporting me and thank you to the jail, y'all was really nice!"

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Brown was detained on May 15 at The Lowry Hotel in Salford. At the time, he was in the city to rehearse for his tour. The arrest was reportedly linked to a brawl in a London nightclub that happened in 2023. The singer was even charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

After a week since the arrest, he was freed on bail amounting to £5 million. According to The Manchester Evening News, many fans cheered for him at the time of his release from jail. Brown was expected to have a second show in Manchester on Monday, June 16.

After two shows in Manchester, Brown is set to perform in other cities in the UK, including Cardiff, London, and Birmingham. The singer will then cover Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris. From July 30, Brown will kickstart the North American leg of his ongoing tour.

For that part, he'll cover cities like Miami, Tampa, Hershey, Detroit, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Arlington, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Chris Brown will also perform in Canada in Montreal as well as Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More