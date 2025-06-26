"To celebrate Diddy being free"- Ray J invites DJ Akademiks to "pre-party" after certain federal charges are dropped against incarcerated rapper

Ever since the American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ s*x trafficking and racketeering trial began last May, people have been fixated on knowing what the jury’s decision will be. On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, prosecutors, according to the Independent, dropped some serious charges related to racketeering conspiracy against the rapper.
On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Jamaican-American podcaster, YouTuber, and live streamer, DJ Akademiks, asked American R&B singer and songwriter Ray J if he was still supporting the “Free Diddy Campaign.” However, on his live-stream, Akademiks received an invitation to join a "pre-party" to celebrate the end of Diddy’s trial.
“I think that they just emailed me. I don't know if it's a spoof, but they emailed me to pre-party. You know how OKC at Indiana, like whoever wins, they already prepared to win? So they sent me to pre-party for when he wins next week, and so it's plus one. So I'm trying to see if you want to go with me. But don't pick up ‘going by myself’ unless you want to go with me?”
The X account of Akademiks TV shared a video on Wednesday where the livestreamer hosted the singer-songwriter. The video sees DJ Akademiks asking Ray J if it's just a party or a different kind of “party party”. The latter alleges:
“It's a pre-party. To celebrate Diddy being free. Because, come on, like s*x trafficking, bro, everybody got to go home, bro. In s*x trafficking, you don't get to go home. You can't be moving around all kinds of countries, and you're locked into a room. Bro, everybody got to go home. You can't get to go home. And then tell the n*gga he doing something... N*ggas came back.”
Meanwhile, the prosecution, in a letter to the court, proposed dropping three theories related to the racketeering conspiracy charge against the 55-year-old artist, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting s*x trafficking.
What charges have recently been dropped against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?
Before the closing arguments on Thursday, the government, according to Fox News, wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Tuesday night. The letter confirmed that a total of three allegations in the racketeering conspiracy charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs would not be pursued as a way to “streamline” jury instructions.
"Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting s*x trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary," the letter reads.
This step from the prosecution notably removes the claims of arson, kidnapping, as well as some of s*x trafficking by reducing the racketeering conspiracy charges before the awaited closing arguments begin in his federal criminal trial.
On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, both defense and prosecution rested their cases. The same day, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro passionately argued in the Manhattan courtroom for a judgment of acquittal on all counts after claiming there were “deficiencies” in them and that they should be dropped.
Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and put in a Brooklyn jail. He is pleading not guilty. Meanwhile, as per the Independent, Diddy still faces all five federal charges, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in p*ostitution.
Notably, prosecutors accused the 55-year-old rapper of racketeering conspiracy charges by using his powers to create a criminal enterprise. In the indictment, he and his associates are accused of engaging in s*x trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor, arson, obstruction of justice, bribery, among other crimes.