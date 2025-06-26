What are the charges dropped against Diddy? Details explored as prosecutors drop racketeering conspiracy charges against rapper

As American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs waits for the jury’s verdict in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, prosecutors, according to The Mirror, have dropped some serious charges in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

The prosecution has narrowed down the racketeering conspiracy charges by removing the attempted kidnapping and arson charges on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The letter to the judge, which was filed on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, was obtained by Fox News Digital.

The government indicated that it understands the “Court’s desire for streamlined instructions” and has suggested “ways to streamline those instructions.”

The letter further read:

“Specifically, the Government has removed instructions from the charge relating to (i) attempted kidnapping under both California and New York law, (ii) attempted arson under California law, and (iii) aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary.”

Meanwhile, this letter came after prosecutors and defense rested their sprawling cases in the federal criminal trial against the Bad Boy Records founder. Notably, the alleged racketeering conspiracy count still alleges that Diddy participated in acts including bribery, forced labor, witness tampering, as well as drug offenses.

Meanwhile, the racketeering conspiracy charge accused the rapper of reportedly creating a criminal enterprise. The prosecution, as per the Independent, pinned the artist and his associates to have attempted to engage in crimes including sex trafficking, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, arson, and bribery, among other crimes.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal criminal trial explored as prosecutors drop major charges

Sean Combs’ defense team and prosecution wrapped up their respective cases on Tuesday after the US federal judge Arun Subramanian and the jury spent six weeks hearing the testimony in the Manhattan court.

While the defense did not call any witnesses to the stand, the prosecution brought several witnesses, including Diddy’s ex-girlfriends Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman using the pseudonym “Jane”.

According to Fox News, Diddy’s defense team, before resting their case on Tuesday, immediately moved for a judgment of acquittal. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro also argued that the government failed to prove its case and the counts against the 55-year-old rapper, and said:

“There’s, at best, thin proof any of the other employees participated…. There is no evidence any of them believed he was sex trafficking.”

Sean Combs, according to Rolling Stone, was alleged to have firebombed the rapper Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi’s car in early 2012. Although during the trial, prosecutors never directly linked the rapper to the fire incident, he was alleged to have taken that step in a jealous rage after discovering Cudi’s relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Meanwhile, Sean Combs is still reportedly facing separate counts of sex trafficking his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Jane, who, during their separate testimonies, claimed that they were introduced to Diddy’s "freaks offs" or "hotel nights" shortly after getting into the relationship with the rapper.

Diddy is also facing two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He allegedly paid for male escorts to have sexual encounters with his ex-girlfriends while he watched.

Meanwhile, the artist was reportedly in good spirits after declining to testify at his own trial. According to People, during Tuesday's court proceedings, Sean Combs had a chat with Judge Arun Subramanian. When asked how he was feeling, the rapper answered:

“I’m doing great, your honor. I’ve been wanting to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024. He was charged with five counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The closing of the Diddy trial, which began last month in May, will begin on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

