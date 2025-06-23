Texts show Diddy's altercation with escort service company over payment of $600 because their employee "couldn't even perform"

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial enters its seventh week, the jurors reviewed the text exchanges between him and the representative from the Cowboys 4 Angels. It is an agency from which the rapper allegedly hired male escorts.

In the text messages, Bridget, the representative of the agency, told the rapper that there had been an error in the payment. Diddy allegedly needed to pay $600 more to them, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

"LOL, he couldn't even perform," Combs said in response.

In response, Bridget responded, saying that the customers pay for "time and companionship, adding:

"Cost is the same whether you're sky diving or dancing... you pay for his time."

Combs then asked her to "talk nice" to him, emphasizing that he's been a "long-time" customer. Bridget replied:

"I apologise if my tone came across as anything but respectful... not trying to be smart with you."

Combs responded to Bridget's texts, saying:

"It's all good, all love… sorry for any stress."

In another text exchange with Bridget from Cowboys 4 Angels on September 26, 2023, Combs asked her to stop raising the rates, noting that he was a "long timer."

In response, the representative alleged that the pricing was set by the escorts themselves, not the agency. She further stated that she was "contractually obligated to the rates on the website."

"The best guys have high rates," Bridget stated.

Despite the complaint, the Combs eventually agreed to proceed and asked her to send the escort to the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York at 1 am.

Sean "Diddy" Combs asked staffers for "more baby oil," for an alleged freak off

As Homeland Security agent Joseph Cerciello continued his testimony from last week, the jurors heard audio messages between Diddy and his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram. He demanded a supply of baby oil for an alleged freak-off, as reported by USA Today.

For the unversed, freak-offs were drug-fueled events orchestrated by Diddy, where he would pressure individuals into non-consensual sexual activities.

"There’s no more baby oil. I can’t believe I’m out of baby oil." Combs told Kristina.

According to the Washington Post, in a series of audio messages, Diddy demanded Cialis, a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction. He further requested vegetable soup and 5 more bottles of "everything" so that he wouldn't make additional calls.

"I am gonna keep on calling y'all if y’all don’t make sure I have everything I need," Diddy said.

In yet another audio message, Combs allegedly asked his staffer for money and anything else they thought he might "conceivably" need.

"Can security bring me some money? I need $5,000," Combs stated.

According to HotNewHipHop, on June 9, 2025, the jurors also reviewed text exchanges between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, identified under the pseudonym "Jane" in the rapper's trial. In the texts, Jane reportedly told Combs that she needed a break from the alleged freak-offs.

"I’m not a p*rn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break. I don’t want to."

She further stated that she felt "exhausted" from days spent "performing" and "doing drugs," adding that she needed a break.

Sean "Diddy" Combs began on May 5, 2025, following the rapper's arrest on September 16, 2024.

