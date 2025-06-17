Were Diddy freak-off videos shown in court? Perez Hilton comments on three alleged videos seen by jurors during trial 

Monday, June 16, marked a significant moment in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. It was the first time the jurors were shown explicit videos of the infamous freak-offs, which were drug-fueled events orchestrated by Diddy.

As reported by E! Online, he would often allegedly coerce individuals into sexual activities that would sometimes last multiple days.

During the trial, the jurors and attorneys were asked to wear headphones to watch the freak-off videos. The footage was blocked from the public or reporters, as the public screens were turned off, according to The Independent. Previously in the trial, the court had only been presented with audio messages and still images from the freak-off videos.

Meanwhile, on June 16, Perez Hilton commented on the moment jurors watched the freak-off videos, noting how most jurors remained "stone-faced."

"For the first time, jurors were shown explicit videos of the freak-offs today. The jury was shown clips from three videos: October 2012, October 2014, and December 2014. The monitors in the courtroom and the overflow room were not shown the videos; most jurors remained stone-faced while the explicit videos played, and that was an explosive way to end today for the jury," Hilton said.

As reported by ABC News, the clips shown on Monday were linked to Cassie Ventura's phone. Ventura is Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the government's key witnesses who filed a lawsuit against him in September 2024.

Jurors see messages between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura about freak-offs

Furthermore, in the trial, the jurors were shown text exchanges between Cassie Ventura and a man called Dave. In the text from October 21, 2013, Ventura asked Dave to join her in a hotel room around 1 am. The same day, she asked another man, Daniel Phillip, around 8 am to wait a few more minutes, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

The court was also shown a text exchange between Diddy and Ventura from October 22, 2013, in which she asked the rapper if he had filmed anything.

"You didn’t film anything on your phone, rt?" Ventura asked Combs.

"No way," Combs responded.

Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory (Image via Getty)

Another text message dated January 2013 showed Sean Combs arranging a freak-off involving 4 men and Ventura.

"Wanna celebrate Christmas and have a freak off tomorrow or Friday?" Combs texted Ventura.

A separate text exchange between Ventura and the head of the escort service revealed Ventura's attempt to organize an escort, while also texting other escorts to join them for the freak-off.

"Hello star … this is Santiago, I hope we can do another voyeur encounter again. I really want to do this again with you guys," an escort texted Ventura.

Additional text evidence included Combs' ex-girlfriend, identified by the pseudonym Jane at the trial. In one message, Jane told Combs that she felt exploited by their "dark and humiliating lifestyle," according to ABC News.

In another exchange, Jane told Combs' former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, accusing Combs of blackmailing her about releasing her sex tapes.

During her testimony, which lasted 6 days, Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, recalled several instances of participating in freak-offs orchestrated by Diddy.

