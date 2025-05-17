Cassie Ventura took the witness stand in former boyfriend Diddy's sex trafficking case for 4 days, wherein she described the physical abuse and "freak-offs" that were a part of their relationship.

As reported by TMZ, during cross-examination by Diddy's lawyer, Anna Estevao, texts between Ventura and Diddy were brought to light. In one message, sent while Ventura was dating her now-husband Alex Fine, Diddy called her his "ride or die always" and one of the "greatest women in the world."

Responding to the same, Ventura said that the text blew her "mind a bit", adding, "I don't hate you. I never have." In her testimony, Cassie Ventura mentioned that the last time she got physical with Diddy was on September 27, 2018, shortly after the rapper reportedly raped her after they had a closure conversation regarding their breakup over dinner in August 2018. She also mentioned that she was seeing Alex Fine when the raped happened.

After a couple of weeks, in October 2018, Sean Combs told Ventura he was going to fall back and she could contact him whenever she needed. Replying to the same, Cassie Ventura said, "I'm lost without you."

As per TMZ's May 16, 2025, report, in one of the text exchanges, Diddy asked Cassie if she wanted to have a freak-off for the last time, and she said that she wanted to have one for the "first time...for the rest of our lives." In another text exchange, Ventura told Sean Combs:

"I wouldn't be at the beautiful point in my life if I hadn't been with you."

Cassie Ventura's husband breaks silence on wife's testimony against former boyfriend Diddy

In her testimony describing the alleged rape by Diddy after their breakup, Cassie Ventura mentioned that her now-husband, Alex Fine, punched a hole in the wall when she told him about it.

While Fine was present in the courtroom for most of Ventura's testimony and cross-examination, wherein she recalled the alleged abuse and freak-offs, he had to leave the courtroom for a portion of his wife's testimony on the second day of her cross-examination. The judge barred Alex Fine from listening to that portion owing to a potential conflict of interest in case he takes the stand. However, it is not known if Fine will testify in the trial.

On May 16, 2025, Cassie Ventura's husband issued a statement to reporters addressing Diddy and others who "helped him along the way." Fine said that they did not break Ventura's spirit or her smile, which "lights up every room." He also commented on the online comments concerning his experience of listening to his wife's descriptive testimony in the courtroom, given that she talked about her sexual encounters with Diddy, among other physical abuse.

Alex Fine said:

"I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie."

Fine also acknowledged how Ventura "broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats." Alex Fine credited his wife for doing the work of fighting demons "that only a demon himself could have done to her", reportedly hinting at Diddy.

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine got married in 2019 and have 2 daughters together called Frankie and Sunny. Ventura is currently pregnant with her third child, a boy.

