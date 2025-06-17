“I’m about to be arrested”: Jury listens to exchanges between Diddy, Cassie, D-Roc & Kristina Khorram after 2016's InterContinental hotel fiasco

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial has entered week six. On Monday, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office, DeLeassa Penland, was called for the testimony. Penland didn't work on this case directly but reviewed the evidence related to this federal trial. On Tuesday, the special agent returned to the court stand.

The jury was shown records related to the March 2016 altercation that took place at the InterContinental hotel. Earlier, the jury saw the video in which the rapper can be seen beating his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. According to NBC, Diddy called and texted Ventura after the incident occurred and asked her to return. Combs told Ventura that cops arrived, although that wasn't the case.

"I am about to be arrested," Combs texted Ventura.

As per CNN, the court witnessed text and call exchanges among Diddy, Cassie Ventura, the rapper's former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and the Combs' ex-bodyguard, D-Roc. The records show that Combs repeatedly called Ventura after the incident. In one of the texts, Ventura told Khorram to calm down the rapper.

“This is crazy he won’t stop. Please tell him the neighbors are about to call the police,” Ventura texted Khorram.

After which, Khorram informed Ventura that she is taking down Combs with her. In another text, Khorram informed D-Roc that she took the rapper back to his LA home.

Breaking down the conversation among Diddy, Cassie, D-Roc, and Kristina Khorram

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson presented a timeline conversation record from March 2016. In the records, the jury also saw a photo of Ventura with a swollen lip. Earlier in her testimony, Cassie and other witnesses gave a detailed description of the InterContinental hotel altercation that took place on March 5, 2016. The jury went through text messages exchanged in the aftermath of the incident.

The records showed that Diddy was calling Ventura multiple times. However, she was not answering the rapper's call. Combs then asked Ventura over text to call him. Instead of calling, Ventura replied,

“I went and checked everything and spoke to security. Jules left so you’re good and as long as you don’t disturb the other guests, they’ll leave you be.”

After this text, Combs again tried to reach Ventura and had called her multiple times. In one of the texts, Ventura expressed her disappointment to Combs.

”I have a premiere Monday. For the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I have a black eye and a fat lip. It was time for me to go. You are sick for thinking it’s okay to do what you’ve done. Please stay far away from me.” Ventura texted Combs.

After that, more messages were exchanged between Combs, his staff, and Ventura. Meanwhile, D-Roc texted Khorram to leave the hotel with Diddy, as there was a risk of cops showing up. Once the rapper left the hotel and reached home with Khorram, Combs' former chief of staff texted Ventura to talk to the rapper.

“Talk to him. He promised me he won’t go back over if you will just talk to him for 5 minutes. Sorry don’t want to be in the middle just don’t want him to go back over,” Khorram texted to Ventura.

The jury was also presented with a series of texts exchanged between them over the next two days. The conversation centered on covering up the incident and clearing the hotel's damages to avoid any trouble.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury reviewed travel and hotel stay records from August 2009 for an escort named Jules. The records showed that the payments for his trip were made using Diddy's card. The jury also examined hotel damage bills from 2012 and 2015, which were paid using Combs' card.

