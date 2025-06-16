How Diddy's sons Justin and Christian paid tribute to their dad amid his ongoing trial

Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian Combs, have shown support for their father during his ongoing trial. A recent instance of this is their tributes to the rapper on Father's Day via Instagram posts.

Ad

On June 15, 2025, Christian Combs posted a childhood picture of himself with Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption:

"Happy Fathers Day Pops!! I Love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at 🏡

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the rapper's other son, Justin Dior Combs, shared a tribute to his father on Instagram, featuring a black-and-white video of himself and Combs interacting in a group.

"HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTTER WHAT!! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU" Justin wrote

Ad

According to People, Diddy is a father to 7 children, 6 of whom attended the opening statements of his trial on May 12, 2025, accompanied by the rapper's mother, Janice Combs. Sean Combs shares sons Christian Combs and Quincy Brown, and daughters D'Lila and Jessie, with the late Kim Porter.

Quincy, Kim Porter's son, from her previous relationship with Al. B. Sure!, was later adopted by Combs. The rapper welcomed his son Justin with Misa Hylton in 1993 and his daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman in 2006. Additionally, his youngest child, Love, was born in 2022 and is shared with Dana Tran.

Ad

Diddy's children react to the charges against their father and allegations in Kim Porter's fake memoir

Apart from attending the hearings of Diddy's trial, the rapper's children have also defended him whenever they had the chance. Shortly after Combs' arrest in September 2024, his children D'Lila, Jessie, Quincy, Justin, Chance, and Christian shared a joint statement concerning the charges against their father.

Ad

As per People's October 2024 report, Sean Combs' children mentioned:

"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media."

Their statement continued:

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

Ad

Additionally, in September 2024, Diddy's children with Kim Porter, Quincy, Christian, D'Lila, and Jessie, issued a statement addressing the rumors concerning their mother's death.

Ad

For the unversed, Kim Porter passed away in November 2018, after she was found unresponsive at her San Fernando Valley residence. Pneumonia was confirmed as the reason for her death by the Los Angeles County coroner's office, as per VC Star's September 2024 report.

According to The Daily Mail report from the same month, a fabricated memoir titled Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side… became a bestseller on Amazon. The memoir claimed that Combs reportedly set up Kim Porter to be with the late rapper Biggie to monitor him, and that she believed the rapper was behind Biggie's murder.

Ad

Ad

In an Instagram post dated September 2024, Kim and Combs' children labeled the claim that the memoir was written by their mother as "untrue." They also addressed the man who wrote the memoir under the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood.

"Please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend. Nor do they have her best interests at heart." the statement read

Ad

According to News Nation Now's report dated June 10, 2025, Diddy's son Christian Combs has been accused of battery and s*xual assault in a 2024 lawsuit. The alleged incident reportedly took place in 2022 on a yacht chartered by the rapper.

Moreover, Justin and Christian were handcuffed during the raid on Combs' Miami and Los Angeles mansions in March 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More