Diddy's son King Combs calls his sisters "strongest girls on the planet" in a congratulatory post after they graduated from high school

Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal drama, his 27-year-old son, King Combs, shared a message for his twin sisters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs. King took to Instagram on Sunday and uploaded a celebratory post after the twin sisters graduated from Sierra Canyon High School last week.

Ad

The post King uploaded included a photo with the twins along with a video that seemed to be from the time when they were younger. The third photo from the series was of the twins with their brothers, Justin, Quincy, and King. The caption of the post read:

"Still cant believe it !! Congrats to the smartest most beautiful perfect strongest girls on the planet 🌎❤️🎉 @the_combs_twins Love y'all."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

The Instagram post garnered massive attention online, with more than 93K likes and over 1,400 comments. Many netizens congratulated the twins for graduating high school. The twin sisters had further shared a bunch of photos from their graduation on their Instagram handle @the_combs_twins.

In the series of photos that they uploaded on May 24, they were seen posing with their family members who were present at the graduation ceremony.

For the unversed, the twins, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, were born to Diddy and Kim Porter in December 2006.

Ad

Ad

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie had recently attended prom amid the ongoing trial

While Diddy was in the middle of his criminal trial, his 18-year-old daughters did not just graduate high school. A few days back, they had shared photos that suggested that D'Lila and Jessie were attending their high school prom in Los Angeles on May 17.

Ad

The sisters were seen dressed in long red dresses, with complementary corsages on. On May 19, a photo surfaced on the official Instagram page of the twins, which included a photo of D'Lila and her prom date. It further suggested that they had become "prom king and queen."

These were some of the latest milestones in Diddy's children's lives that he had to miss due to the ongoing legal trouble. Last month, a source exclusively told Page Six that Combs was "heartbroken" for having to miss the twins' graduation. The source reportedly said:

Ad

"He was heartbroken not to be there for such a monumental moment in the twins' lives — graduation and prom. It meant everything to him."

Ad

The exclusive source further told the outlet that the rapper had asked his family to be particularly concentrated on the twins and be present for them. The insider added that the kids had been trying to stay united for the sake of their dad. The twins had previously attended the hearing in support of their father.

Combs' trial began last month, and several witnesses, including Diddy's former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, have given their testimonies. If convicted in the trial, the rapper could face a sentence of up to life behind bars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More