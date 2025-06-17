Diddy trial: Photos show Cassie's alleged condition after her 2016 InterContinental hotel altercation with rapper

On Tuesday, June 17, Special Agent DeLeassa Penland from the US Attorney's office returned to the stand in Diddy's ongoing federal trial to continue her testimony from Monday. As a summary witness for the prosecution, the evidence Penland shared included records of phone calls, text messages, and pictures from the 2016 InterContinental Hotel incident between Diddy and Cassie Ventura, CNN reported.

For the unversed, the hotel incident referred to was the same one for which CCTV footage was leaked in May last year by CNN. The video showed Combs allegedly beating Ventura as she tried to escape and dragging her back to their hotel room.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As per the outlet, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson walked the jurors through the timeline of the events related to the 2016 altercation, starting with Ventura's inquiry about the availability of an escort on March 4. The timeline revealed that Combs had called Ventura eight times that morning, around 11:28 am, without getting any response.

Less than 10 minutes later, photos taken at 11:35 am revealed Ventura in sunglasses, with a swollen lip, leaving the hotel and getting into a car, CNN reported.

According to evidence from that day, as per CNN, the Bad Boy Records owner called Ventura three more times soon after, none of which were answered. Shortly afterwards, Ventura called him back twice, with each call lasting nearly a minute.

Evidence shows Cassie Ventura asked Diddy to "stay far away" from her after the 2016 altercation

Expand Tweet

As per CNN, jurors with presented with evidence that while Sean "Diddy" Combs continued to call and text Cassie Ventura after the InterContinental Hotel incident, she sent him a message, reassuring him that their altercation hadn't caught attention. Her text reportedly read:

"I went and checked everything and spoke to security. Jules left so you're good and as long as you don't disturb the other guests they'll leave you be."

Combs allegedly also claimed in a text to Ventura that cops had arrived at the hotel, with no response from her side, as per the outlet. Ventura then called D-Roc, Diddy's security guard, with the call lasting less than 30 seconds. When Combs continued to text her still, Ventura reportedly wrote back:

"I have a premiere Monday. For the biggest thing I've ever done in my life. I have a black eye and a fat lip. It was time for me to go. You are sick for thinking it's okay to do what you've done. Please stay far away from me."

As per the outlet, following her text message, Ventura stopped responding to calls from both D-Roc and Diddy. She later called D-Roc back, talking for about 2 minutes, but didn't get in touch with Combs for the rest of the day, despite him claiming he was about to be arrested in a text message. His chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, also called Ventura, but her call went unanswered.

According to CNN, at around 2:30 pm, Ventura's text to Khorram indicated that Diddy was outside the former's apartment, allegedly creating such a commotion that the neighbors almost called the cops. After Khorram told Ventura she was leaving with Combs back, Ventura reportedly texted her:

"please takeaway whatever keys he thinks he has"

After she continued to ignore more calls from Diddy, Khorram allegedly texted Ventura:

"Talk to him. He promised me he won't go back over if you will just talk to him for 5 minutes. Sorry don't want to be in the middle just don't want him to go back over."

Cassie ultimately talked to Combs for a little less than 20 minutes between 4:49 pm and 5:15 pm, as per CNN.

According to ABC News, the prosecution is likely to rest their case on Wednesday, June 18, with the defense expected to take anywhere between two and five trial days. As per Judge Subramanian, the case could go to the jury at some point in the next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More