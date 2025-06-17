Diddy trial: Prosecutor Maurene Comey declares that prosecution could rest their case as early as tomorrow

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial, which began in May 2025, is allegedly nearing its end. According to CNN, prosecutors revealed in court that they could rest their case as early as June 18.

As per the news outlet, prosecutor Maurene Comey claimed that the prosecution will likely rest their case tomorrow. However, she said that their case can expand until Friday morning. Notably, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo estimated that their side will take somewhere between two and five trial days, and they are still making some adjustments.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who is currently overseeing the high-profile trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as per CNN, today noted that they are planning to charge a jury sometime next week. And Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo also agreed with his proposal.

Judge Arun Subramanian condemns lawyers for allegedly leaking details of a sealed proceeding in the Diddy trial

As per CNN, Judge Arun Subramanian questioned defense attorneys and prosecutors over an article that allegedly revealed details of a sealed proceeding that was held last week on Friday, June 13, 2025.

After lawyers from both sides said they had no clue who could have leaked the private information, Judge Arun Subramanian said,

“Well, someone is lying… One or more people in this courtroom or the designated people who were here on Friday flagrantly violated this court’s orders.”

Meanwhile, Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, as per the news outlet, confirmed that he only learned of the information leak from the government on Monday. The judge is also adamant about conducting an investigation. Subramanian also threatened to punish any violations and cited that it could be as severe as criminal contempt or sanctions.

Judge Arun Subramanian, notably warning both sides, said in the court today that he would seize devices. The judge also confirmed that if any other violation or similar incident takes place, he would compel people to testify under oath.

Federal charges against Diddy explored

As the proceedings of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial unfold in the Manhattan federal court, every day there are new insights and developments into the allegations that were made against the musician.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have charged the artist with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The government also reportedly alleges that over some 20, between 2004 and 2024, Sean Combs sexually trafficked three women.

Prosecutors also argue that Diddy used his wealth and influence to coerce women into sex. He eventually used violence and threats to keep them silent. As per NPR, the indictment, which was issued by the government in April 2024, also alleged that Diddy participated in “freak offs”.

He notably forced women, including his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another partner, under the pseudonym “Jane”, into participating in these planned and staged sexual nights. He also hired male escorts to participate in “freak offs” that were often videotaped and involved drug use.

Sean Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers are arguing that women who participated in his drug-fueled “freak off” parties were voluntary participants and consented to having intimate encounters with male escorts. The 55-year-old artist could face the rest of his life in prison if convicted on all counts.

