"Probably the worst thing that's ever happened to hip-hop"- DJ Akademiks slams Jay-Z's Roc Nation claiming they "f**k with Black artists"

Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks recently took a shot at Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation. On June 25, 2025, Akademiks TV shared a post on X featuring a clip from the podcaster’s stream, in which he criticized Jay-Z’s music label for creating a "monopoly."

"Akademiks says the brand of Roc Nation is probably the worst thing to happen to hip-hop. He also says he thinks Roc Nation is trying to form a monopoly over hiphop," the post stated.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the shared one-minute clip from the stream, the hip-hop streamer accused Roc Nation of not playing nice with black artists.

"You know not to f*ck with Jay.... They [Roc Nation] have the most likable or one of the most lovable hip-hop aficionados and legends that we have, Jay-Z; that's the face of it. But they do nothing but f*ck with other Black artists. I've never heard them f*cking with the white artist ever. They're trying to create a monopoly like they want to be." DJ Akademiks said.

He further added that Roc Nation is trying to become Live Nation, the live entertainment giant.

"Rock Nation wants to be Live Nation... You can't really tour without Live Nation, like, trust me. They will f*ck your whole sh*t up, trust me...Roc Nation, which is a subsidiary of Live Nation because they got a deal that's under Live Nation. They want to do the same thing to hip-hop," Akademiks added.

He further alleged that on the one hand, Jay-Z showers his love on artists; on the other hand, his label "bullies artists." The clip came days after Nicki Minaj accused an unspecified party of plotting a conspiracy against her, which people have speculated to be Roc Nation.

Nicki Minaj apparently claimed that Jay-Z's Roc Nation plotted a conspiracy against her

Expand Tweet

As reported by the Daily Mail, Minaj has been sharing posts on X, alluding that the record label is holding her back. However, the singer did not name the label or Jay-Z in her cryptic posts addressed to her fans. Minaj claimed that an unnamed party tried to separate her husband from her family using "lies & friends in high places."

Screenshots of Nicki Minaj's post on X (Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ)

Minaj hinted that the behind-the-scenes forces held her back from releasing new music. On June 20, Minaj made a series of posts, accusing that her social media account was tampered with and many of her posts were "demolished." She also alleged that her fans were shadowbanned online and warned them to prepare for bans or account suspensions.

As per HipHopDX, Minaj also reposted a June 21 interview video of Demoree Hadley, who is the estranged daughter of Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, accusing Perez. Demoree has sued Perez for sending her to a mental institution for no valid reason. In the interview, Demoree drew parallels with Nicki Minaj,

“They’ve [Roc Nation] abused her [Nicki Minaj’s] freedom of speech, they’ve abused her family, they’ve attacked her husband, they’ve attacked her child…I do think there is enough to speculate, allegedly, that Roc Nation probably, most likely, abused their platform and their influence to kind of, you know, tarnish Nicki Minaj’s image.” Demoree said.

Screenshot of Nicki Minaj's post on X (Image via X/@@NICKIMINAJ)

Reacting to this interview, Minaj reacted in a post on X and said,

"Hopefully Demoree’s MASSIVE & detailed page-by-page claim gets you all the way caught up...And ummmm… NEVER call me a liar."

No official words have come from Jay-Z or his label, Roc Nation, on Nicki Minaj's cryptic allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More