"Probably the worst thing that's ever happened to hip-hop"- DJ Akademiks slams Jay-Z's Roc Nation claiming they "f**k with Black artists"

Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks recently took a shot at Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation. On June 25, 2025, Akademiks TV shared a post on X featuring a clip from the podcaster’s stream, in which he criticized Jay-Z’s music label for creating a "monopoly."
"Akademiks says the brand of Roc Nation is probably the worst thing to happen to hip-hop. He also says he thinks Roc Nation is trying to form a monopoly over hiphop," the post stated.
In the shared one-minute clip from the stream, the hip-hop streamer accused Roc Nation of not playing nice with black artists.
"You know not to f*ck with Jay.... They [Roc Nation] have the most likable or one of the most lovable hip-hop aficionados and legends that we have, Jay-Z; that's the face of it. But they do nothing but f*ck with other Black artists. I've never heard them f*cking with the white artist ever. They're trying to create a monopoly like they want to be." DJ Akademiks said.
He further added that Roc Nation is trying to become Live Nation, the live entertainment giant.
"Rock Nation wants to be Live Nation... You can't really tour without Live Nation, like, trust me. They will f*ck your whole sh*t up, trust me...Roc Nation, which is a subsidiary of Live Nation because they got a deal that's under Live Nation. They want to do the same thing to hip-hop," Akademiks added.
He further alleged that on the one hand, Jay-Z showers his love on artists; on the other hand, his label "bullies artists." The clip came days after Nicki Minaj accused an unspecified party of plotting a conspiracy against her, which people have speculated to be Roc Nation.
Nicki Minaj apparently claimed that Jay-Z's Roc Nation plotted a conspiracy against her
As reported by the Daily Mail, Minaj has been sharing posts on X, alluding that the record label is holding her back. However, the singer did not name the label or Jay-Z in her cryptic posts addressed to her fans. Minaj claimed that an unnamed party tried to separate her husband from her family using "lies & friends in high places."
Minaj hinted that the behind-the-scenes forces held her back from releasing new music. On June 20, Minaj made a series of posts, accusing that her social media account was tampered with and many of her posts were "demolished." She also alleged that her fans were shadowbanned online and warned them to prepare for bans or account suspensions.
As per HipHopDX, Minaj also reposted a June 21 interview video of Demoree Hadley, who is the estranged daughter of Roc Nation's CEO, Desiree Perez, accusing Perez. Demoree has sued Perez for sending her to a mental institution for no valid reason. In the interview, Demoree drew parallels with Nicki Minaj,
“They’ve [Roc Nation] abused her [Nicki Minaj’s] freedom of speech, they’ve abused her family, they’ve attacked her husband, they’ve attacked her child…I do think there is enough to speculate, allegedly, that Roc Nation probably, most likely, abused their platform and their influence to kind of, you know, tarnish Nicki Minaj’s image.” Demoree said.
Reacting to this interview, Minaj reacted in a post on X and said,
"Hopefully Demoree’s MASSIVE & detailed page-by-page claim gets you all the way caught up...And ummmm… NEVER call me a liar."
No official words have come from Jay-Z or his label, Roc Nation, on Nicki Minaj's cryptic allegations.