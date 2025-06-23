Did Jay-Z just join Beyoncé onstage at the Cowboy Carter tour in Paris?

Beyoncé brought another surprise to Paris when she invited her husband, Jay-Z, onstage. She wrapped up her weekend in the French capital for the Cowboy Carter Tour on Sunday night, June 22, 2025, with a duet of Crazy in Love.

Ad

It was the Grammy winner's third night at Stade de France, where she had previously performed on June 19 and 21, and it also marked her final overseas show for the tour.

On Sunday, Jay-Z stunned the Paris crowd when he made a surprise appearance onstage as Beyoncé began singing their 2003 hit song. Upon entering the stage, the hip-hop mogul joined Bey to rap his part of the song.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jay and Bey also thrilled their fans with a rendition of their 2013 hit, Drunk in Love, marking its first performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour. At one point during Jay-Z's appearance, he delivered his hit song, N***as in Paris, which he originally recorded with Kanye West for the Billboard 200 chart-topping album Watch the Throne in 2011.

Unsurprisingly, Kanye was not present with Jay on Beyoncé's tour in Paris. However, concertgoers captured Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles dancing during Jay's N***as in Paris performance, according to Billboard. The Paris concert marks the first time Bey and Jay have shared the stage together since the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2018.

Ad

Beyoncé wraps up the European leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé wrapped up the European leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Before her three-night concert in Paris over the weekend, the Grammy-winning singer made history with her six-night run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16.

According to The Source, it was a sold-out run for the singer, with approximately 275,000 fans in attendance.

Ad

Ad

The outlet added that following Bey's monumental 6-night concert, she surpassed the stadium's previous record, which she also set during her Renaissance World Tour. Per The Source, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker now holds Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record for the most concerts performed by an artist, most ticket sales for any artist, and the highest-grossing concerts in venue history.

Her 6-night concert in London reportedly amassed over $61.5 million in gross ticket sales, according to The Source. Besides her London shows, Beyoncé also made headlines for her concerts in Paris. Before bringing Jay-Z onstage for her third and final Paris show for the Cowboy Carter Tour, she brought Miley Cyrus for a duet of II Most Wanted on her first night in Paris on June 19.

Ad

The duo wore matching glittering outfits for the performance of the song they co-wrote, marking the first time Bey performed the track during her tour. But now that the European leg of her tour is over, the singer is returning to America for ten more shows in four different cities before she concludes the entire tour.

On June 28 and 29, she will be in Houston before heading to Washington, D.C., for another two-night run during the first week of August. There will be four shows in Atlanta before Beyoncé wraps up the tour with two nights in Las Vegas on August 25 and 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More